The doctor, getting shots and the stages of grief: How our 4-year-old handled his check-up

We had to take our youngest to the doctor.
You already know his first question: Will I get any shots?
Yes, the dreaded shots. In those early years, going to the doctor, even for a checkup, almost always means getting poked with a giant needle in the arm. Or leg. Or on a particularly vaccine-filled appointment, both the arms and the legs.
And that’s when our son turned to the stages of grief. Well, most of them anyway.
Denial: Do I really need to get these shots? Elliott, who turns 5 later this month and is headed to school, does not like shots. Well, that’s not strong enough a description. He hates them. He loathes them. He hates them so much, he doesn’t like it when other people get them.
I used to hate shots, too. They always hurt so bad. I’d cry. Every time. But for some reason, I was excited about the colorful cartoon bandages. I’ll never forget going to the doctor once as a kid and getting two at once. “Two shots. Two cries. Two Garfield Band-Aids,” was the story my mom and I repeated that whole summer.
As an adult, I’m fine with them. I get my flu shot. I get my blood drawn. I got my COVID-19 vaccine. I donate blood. Needles aren’t pleasant, but they don’t bother me.
But Elliott is another story. As soon as we told him, we watched him go through the stages of grief, which continued all the way until he got his shots.
Shock: He asked a lot of questions. “Do I have to go to the doctor?” Yes, you do. “Do I have to get shots?” If you want to go to school this year (and not get a whole bunch of preventable diseases), you sure do. He wasn’t happy.
Pain: Elliott acted like this doctor’s appointment was a personal affront. No physical pain yet, but he wasn’t happy. Which leads us to...
Anger: He was grumpy. Every time mention of the doctor came up, he was unhappy. It started the moment my wife scheduled the appointment and we told him about it. We started making promises about getting treats afterward if he handled it well. That was helpful.
The upward turn: The morning of his doctor’s appointment, he was in great spirits. He talked a lot about being brave. He talked a lot about the candy bar he’d be getting at the hospital shop after his appointment. He was putting on a good face.
Depression: As we approached the hospital where the pediatric clinic is located, it seemed to set in. This was happening. We were actually taking him.
Bargaining: Elliott was good but nervous as we went into the clinic and the nurse took us back to his room. When the nurse practitioner, who has been his primary provider for years, came in, he started asking a lot of questions. She was as diplomatic as she could be. “Do I need to get shots today?” Yeah, I think so. “How many shots do I need to get?” Hmmm, it looks like two shots. “How about one shot?”
Acceptance: Usually acceptance is coupled with hope, but midway through the check-up, acceptance flooded over Elliott. And fear. He knew the shots were coming. He knew there was nothing he could do about it. And he hates shots, so yeah. He cried.
And then we went through the stages all over again. Pain and crying. Anger that it was happening. Depression that he couldn’t get out of it. Bargaining came when the nurse came in with a tray containing the needles and he screamed he didn’t want them.
Acceptance didn’t come until after a finger prick and two vaccinations to his thighs. He cried a lot.
Then he realized, as his loving parents had told him, that it didn’t really hurt now that the shots were done. And he was getting a candy bar.
The rest of the day, he was in an excellent mood. The candy (and the orange soda I gave him because I felt bad for the roller coaster of emotions he had been on that morning) certainly helped.
But so did his bravery, or at least the feeling that he faced down the shots and — despite a lot of tears — came out the other side.
***
Kevin Coffey writes about music at PopsAndHisses.com and games at CritForBrains.com. He’s also a husband and dad, comic nerd, Dungeon Master and Mets fan.