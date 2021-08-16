The doctor, getting shots and the stages of grief: How our 4-year-old handled his check-up

Shock: He asked a lot of questions. “Do I have to go to the doctor?” Yes, you do. “Do I have to get shots?” If you want to go to school this year (and not get a whole bunch of preventable diseases), you sure do. He wasn’t happy.

Pain: Elliott acted like this doctor’s appointment was a personal affront. No physical pain yet, but he wasn’t happy. Which leads us to...

Anger: He was grumpy. Every time mention of the doctor came up, he was unhappy. It started the moment my wife scheduled the appointment and we told him about it. We started making promises about getting treats afterward if he handled it well. That was helpful.

The upward turn: The morning of his doctor’s appointment, he was in great spirits. He talked a lot about being brave. He talked a lot about the candy bar he’d be getting at the hospital shop after his appointment. He was putting on a good face.

Depression: As we approached the hospital where the pediatric clinic is located, it seemed to set in. This was happening. We were actually taking him.