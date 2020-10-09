The entire family will love making these spooky Halloween wreaths

Here are two Halloween-themed wreaths to let everyone know the spooky season is definitely welcome at your door.

Halloween egg carton wreath

• 2 paper pulp egg cartons

• Cardboard

• Acrylic paint in colors of your choice

• Paint brushes

• Scissors

• Hot glue gun

1. Cut your wreath shape out of cardboard. I took a bowl and traced it and then traced a smaller bowl inside that circle. Do this first so you can estimate how many egg carton eyeballs, flowers and leaves you’ll need.

2. Cut apart your egg cartons. The egg cups make perfect eyeballs and centers for flowers. Use the flat sections for the leaves.

3. Next, paint. This part takes awhile. If you have older kids, enlist their help. Paint your cardboard wreath and set aside to dry.

4. Create the eyeballs. First, paint the eyeballs white and then add the iris color and, finally, the black pupil. I watered down red acrylic paint and gave the eyes a bloodshot look.