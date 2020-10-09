The entire family will love making these spooky Halloween wreaths

Here are two Halloween-themed wreaths to let everyone know the spooky season is definitely welcome at your door.
Halloween egg carton wreath
• 2 paper pulp egg cartons
• Cardboard
• Acrylic paint in colors of your choice
• Paint brushes
• Scissors
• Hot glue gun
1. Cut your wreath shape out of cardboard. I took a bowl and traced it and then traced a smaller bowl inside that circle. Do this first so you can estimate how many egg carton eyeballs, flowers and leaves you’ll need.
2. Cut apart your egg cartons. The egg cups make perfect eyeballs and centers for flowers. Use the flat sections for the leaves.
3. Next, paint. This part takes awhile. If you have older kids, enlist their help. Paint your cardboard wreath and set aside to dry.
4. Create the eyeballs. First, paint the eyeballs white and then add the iris color and, finally, the black pupil. I watered down red acrylic paint and gave the eyes a bloodshot look.
5. Paint your flowers black — or any other color you like best. (I added yellow, red and orange centers for a fall feel, and painted the leaves green.) Allow paint to dry completely.
6. Next, arrange the elements on your wreath. When you’re satisfied with the look, hot glue everything in place.
Halloween ghost wreath
• Grapevine wreath
• White oven-bake clay (we used Sculpey)
• Rolling pin
• Ghost template (find a shape online or drawn your own)
• White spray paint
• Sheer ribbon
• Hot glue gun
1. Outside or in a well-ventilated room, spray paint your wreath white. Let dry.
2. Place a sheet of wax paper on a cutting board and roll out white oven-bake clay to 1/8-inch thick.
3. Using the template as a guide, cut two ghost shapes from the clay with a craft knife (or a butter knife).
4. Bake the shapes in the oven according to the clay manufacturer’s instructions. Once cool, glue the ghosts to the wreath.
5. Tie the ribbon in a bow and attach it to the wreath.
This article originally appeared in the October 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
