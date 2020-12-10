The holidays are even more magical for family who celebrates Christmas and Hanukkah together

The Elf on the Shelf is one of my favorite holiday traditions. Every year around the beginning of November, I eagerly start planning our elf’s “antics.” One year, I even put together a binder of ideas, complete with pictures and tabs.
To some parents, Elf on the Shelf is cumbersome and annoying, but as a Jewish girl who grew up with a different set of traditions, it has always been exciting for me to deliver holiday magic to my stepdaughter through our elf, Rosie Snowflake Wiechman, every year.
My husband and I put a lot of thought into how the holidays would look for our children after our son, Austin, was born in 2019. Austin will be raised Jewish and our stepdaughter will be raised Lutheran, which is my husband’s religion. So how would this dual religion household manifest itself during the holiday season?
The answer has been clear to us from the beginning: We want our children to learn the importance of embracing different cultures and understanding other people’s beliefs. We feel their lives will only be enriched by experiencing a multitude of unique traditions throughout the holiday season. It is our hope that this inclusive approach will help them grow up to be open-minded, curious and always eager to learn about new experiences and people.
Back in 2019, as the holiday season began to take shape, we brainstormed ways to create holiday magic for both children together.
First, we adorned our house with menorahs, a Christmas tree and stockings. Displaying items representing both religions has helped both children learn about the respective traditions.
We also continued with Rosie, the Elf on the Shelf, but after reading the book, "Schmelf the Hanukkah Elf," an idea came to me. We decided Austin could have his very own special Hanukkah Elf who would join Rosie throughout her holiday escapades. This would allow Austin to participate in the Christmas magic of Elf on the Shelf with a very special Hanukkah spin. Most importantly, my stepdaughter, who was 9 and able to understand much more than our 10-month-old, could begin to learn more about her stepmother and brother’s cultural traditions.
Shmelf, a blue elf with a special hat bearing his namesake, was a hit from the start. He and Rosie brought a new level of holiday cheer to our household. One night, the elves brought unicorn-themed dreidels back from one of their overnight visits at the North Pole. The dreidels were, by far, the hit of the season. My stepdaughter wanted to play every day.
We also took the children to visit Santa. We kicked off that day with a special IHOP Elf-on-the-Shelf-themed pancake breakfast. A few days later, we lit the Menorah as a family and I explained to my stepdaughter the meaning behind this tradition. Our Christmas tree, as usual, was decked out with meaningful and decorative ornaments, as well as some very special Hanukkah ornaments gifted by Mimi and Papa.
At Austin’s age, everything was new and fun. He was already the type of child who smiled and giggled at the drop of a hat so, not surprisingly, each of our holiday activities were a hit with him. However, watching my stepdaughter experience the traditions was even more rewarding. I could see her little brain processing and taking pride in the fact that Hanukkah was no longer just a thing she learned about briefly in school. She got to participate in the real deal. She dutifully read the “Shmelf the Hanukkah Elf” book to her little brother on a regular basis and asked inquisitive and smart questions.
Chrismukkah 2020 is shaping up to be one like never before. Amidst all of the uncertainty and chaos in the outside world, it is comforting to feel the warmth of two holiday traditions melding together in our household again this year. This Saturday, I’ll be making my first Hanukkah dinner for our family, and I can’t wait to share another new tradition with them — latkes!
***
Jamie Wiechman is a mother and stepmother of two children living in Omaha with her husband, Seth. She’s also the proud mom-to-be of a precious little boy and works in marketing in the financial industry.
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
