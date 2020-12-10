The holidays are even more magical for family who celebrates Christmas and Hanukkah together

The Elf on the Shelf is one of my favorite holiday traditions. Every year around the beginning of November, I eagerly start planning our elf’s “antics.” One year, I even put together a binder of ideas, complete with pictures and tabs.

To some parents, Elf on the Shelf is cumbersome and annoying, but as a Jewish girl who grew up with a different set of traditions, it has always been exciting for me to deliver holiday magic to my stepdaughter through our elf, Rosie Snowflake Wiechman, every year.

My husband and I put a lot of thought into how the holidays would look for our children after our son, Austin, was born in 2019. Austin will be raised Jewish and our stepdaughter will be raised Lutheran, which is my husband’s religion. So how would this dual religion household manifest itself during the holiday season?

The answer has been clear to us from the beginning: We want our children to learn the importance of embracing different cultures and understanding other people’s beliefs. We feel their lives will only be enriched by experiencing a multitude of unique traditions throughout the holiday season. It is our hope that this inclusive approach will help them grow up to be open-minded, curious and always eager to learn about new experiences and people.