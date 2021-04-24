The importance of teaching kids to lose gracefully

My kids are competitive. Everything is a competition — board games, video games, who can get dressed faster, etc. It's everything.
Unfortunately, when everything is a competition, there are winners and losers. And with losing comes sour attitudes, tears and frustrations.
However, competition is a part of life whether it's teams, school, jobs or other things. It’s an unavoidable experience, and it won't be any different for my kids as they grow. I’m finding ways now to teach my kids how to lose — and to lose gracefully. The more experience they have to draw from, the better equipped they’ll be to deal with it.
How can you help your kids deal with losing?
1. Avoid using traditional measures of success. Encourage effort and attitude, as opposed to achievement and winning. How we define success will directly impact how our kids view success. Maybe your child didn't win their race, but they improved their own time. Maybe they didn't get first in the art contest, but they learned how to use a new technique. All of that is worth celebrating.
2. Start young. Whether it’s a family board game or a youth sports game, parents need to give children activities and opportunities to learn sportsmanship. We signed our youngest up for soccer this season to do just that. The younger they learn these good sportsmanship lessons, the easier they'll handle it as they grow.
3. Don’t always let them win. We hate to see our kids disappointed, but resist the urge to solve all their problems or protect them from failure. In doing so, you’re not giving them the tools they’ll need to solve problems on their own.
4. Have them challenge themselves. Competition isn’t inherently a bad thing. But sometimes the contest isn’t with another individual; it’s with ourselves. This can be a healthy method to teach kids competition. Encourage them to push themselves just a little more than the time before. Have them try to beat a personal best, set their own record or master something new.
5. Acknowledge their feelings. Losing is tough at any age. It can be emotional. You don’t have to minimize your kids’ feelings. Instead, teach team that it’s OK to feel sadness without being angry or rude towards others. Make sure they know that when you get knocked down, you get back up and try again.
6. Model good sportsmanship. Kids will learn by example. Model the behavior you want your kids to emulate — win or lose.
We all want to win, but winning shouldn’t be the only positive you get from participating in an activity. Help your kids think about the ways in which an endeavor, task or challenge will help them grow, learn, be more empathetic, have fun or test themselves in some new way. They’ll get a lot more out of the experience.