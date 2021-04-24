The importance of teaching kids to lose gracefully

3. Don’t always let them win. We hate to see our kids disappointed, but resist the urge to solve all their problems or protect them from failure. In doing so, you’re not giving them the tools they’ll need to solve problems on their own.

4. Have them challenge themselves. Competition isn’t inherently a bad thing. But sometimes the contest isn’t with another individual; it’s with ourselves. This can be a healthy method to teach kids competition. Encourage them to push themselves just a little more than the time before. Have them try to beat a personal best, set their own record or master something new.

5. Acknowledge their feelings. Losing is tough at any age. It can be emotional. You don’t have to minimize your kids’ feelings. Instead, teach team that it’s OK to feel sadness without being angry or rude towards others. Make sure they know that when you get knocked down, you get back up and try again.

6. Model good sportsmanship. Kids will learn by example. Model the behavior you want your kids to emulate — win or lose.