The Magic Number: Doctors, parents aren't always waiting for babies to arrive anymore

Though the practice can vary from physician to physician, it’s something that he discusses with the majority of his patients.

Research shows that the risk of stillbirth is at the low point at 39 weeks, and inductions don't come with a higher risk of C-sections as once thought.

“If you go to 40 weeks, the risk for stillbirth starts to stabilize and creep up a bit,” he said. “You’re waiting for something to happen that you want to avoid.”

That’s especially true for older moms.

The idea of inducing your child at a certain point in the pregnancy has evolved from the days when babies arrived on their own time. Now, it’s less common for moms to go much past 40 weeks because of the increased health risks in waiting.

“The recommendation is still not to go before 39,” Bonebrake said.

Moms don’t need to worry if it’s not something they’ve discussed with their own doctor or they want to go the full 40 weeks. Bonebrake said it's likely that everything is going to be fine.

But if baby doesn’t make an appearance on time, an induction probably will be discussed.