The NCAA tournament is more than just basketball games to my family

When I met my husband, he was a 19-year-old guy who seemed completely normal — until March came around. Then he became a guy who took time off from work, fashioned a system of splitters and cables that allowed him to watch multiple TVs at once and lost himself to basketball for days on end. It was like Christmas for him, and he allowed nothing to interfere with that most wonderful time of the year.

This tradition continued after we got married, and once we had kids, they joined in on the fun as well. I think my kiddos filled out brackets before they could even read, and they happily joined dad in wasting days on end watching basketball in front of the TV(s). On the years when the tournament dates happened to fall during our annual spring cabin trip, portable televisions were packed and accompanied us on that “rustic” vacation.

And now, as three of my five children are older than my husband was when I met him, March has become one of my favorite times of the year. I enjoy getting together to watch the games, but the memories of past tournaments have become just as valuable as the live event.