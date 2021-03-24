The NCAA tournament is more than just basketball games to my family

When I met my husband, he was a 19-year-old guy who seemed completely normal — until March came around. Then he became a guy who took time off from work, fashioned a system of splitters and cables that allowed him to watch multiple TVs at once and lost himself to basketball for days on end. It was like Christmas for him, and he allowed nothing to interfere with that most wonderful time of the year.
This tradition continued after we got married, and once we had kids, they joined in on the fun as well. I think my kiddos filled out brackets before they could even read, and they happily joined dad in wasting days on end watching basketball in front of the TV(s). On the years when the tournament dates happened to fall during our annual spring cabin trip, portable televisions were packed and accompanied us on that “rustic” vacation.
And now, as three of my five children are older than my husband was when I met him, March has become one of my favorite times of the year. I enjoy getting together to watch the games, but the memories of past tournaments have become just as valuable as the live event.
When we do our family bracket challenge every year, my sons teasingly recall the time my daughter selected a 16-seed to win it all. If we go to a restaurant to watch games, we fondly remember the time my husband kept buying little Joey bowls of ice cream to try and keep him content so we didn’t have to leave before a certain game was over (the kid had four bowls before we eventually went home). And, of course, we can’t forget the time our favorite team won the national championship.
March madness, it seems, has become a fluid family yearbook for us. It’s an athletic tournament that has transcended sport because, for us, it’s just as much about the time spent together than the games we’re watching.
The College World Series is no different. At one point, I’m sure it was just a baseball tournament to us, but now when my family reminisces, we think about our little boys bringing their gloves to Rosenblatt to try and catch foul balls. We think about the time we sat in the rain for hours, waiting to see if play would resume. And we think about little Matt, falling asleep on the shuttle bus on the way back to our parking lot.
So many activities — when attended with family — end up being remembered as far more meaningful than the actual event itself.
Vala’s Pumpkin Patch is a perfect example of this. At one time, I’m certain it was just a place we went to pick out pumpkins. But now, after so many years, it’s the place that warms our hearts every autumn. It’s where little Matt was terrified of the haunted house, where little Cassidy yelled at strangers, where Joey won a pig nose and where Tyler worked for two seasons.
It became a part of our story; an active participant in our memories. And I know there are thousands of Omahans who feel the same way.
So, yes, I will definitely be counting down the minutes until the next round of this year’s NCAA tournament. So far, the dance has been full of incredible upsets and amazing bracket-busting basketball games that won’t soon be forgotten.
That being said, I know those games will pale in comparison to the memories we’ll create while watching them as a family.
***
Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.