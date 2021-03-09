The pandemic brought silver linings. Here’s hoping we don’t lose them

There’s a light at the end of the tunnel.
COVID-19 infections are on the decline. More and more people are getting vaccinated, and everyone who wants a vaccination should soon be able to get one. Kids learning at home will go back to school. Those working from home may end up going back to the office soon.
Those are all good things, but I have to say the thought of it bums me out a little bit.
The last year has been trying for a multitude of reasons, but in our family, it has also been a time of togetherness.
My wife and I have been working from home for nearly a year. Our boys, Sam and Elliott, have been doing school from home, too. We’re around each other. All. The. Time.
And I mean that as a good thing.
All the time spent at home for our little family of four has mostly been magical. Honestly. Nice days mean laptops and remote school on the deck. Cold days meant learning and work from the living room as the fireplace blazed away. There have been a multitude of movie nights and neighborhood walks and camping “sleepovers” where the boys put up a tent in our bedroom and we all wake up together in the morning.
There are certainly tough days, too. Managing remote school and preschool (and my wife’s college courses) plus two full-time work schedules can be rough. Two squirrelly boys who miss friends and family and are bored of the same old house and all-too-familiar toys, it turns out, seem to explode with too much pent-up energy.
But it’s been good. I know we’ll always look back at this time as “The Year We Were Home,” and while the frustrating moments fade away, the times spent doing math assignments at the dining room table and taking our three-legged dog on long walks and taking our bikes and scooters and skateboards to that empty parking lot a few blocks away just to get out of the house will stick around.
So despite all the troubles — the fear, the worry, the missed birthday parties — I know our family has found a few silver linings: It brought us closer. We slowed down. We got to just be together without too many distractions.
I very much look forward to life getting back to normal — not just for myself and my family, but for all of those who are in danger of getting sick. But I know I’ll miss all this time with my wife and my boys at least a little bit.
We’ll just have to take some of the lessons from this past year with us: Slow down. Enjoy each other. Take more long walks. Skip the busy weekend and go camping (even if it’s just in a tent in our bedroom).
***
Kevin Coffey writes about music at PopsAndHisses.com and games at CritForBrains.com. He’s also a husband and dad, comic nerd, Dungeon Master and Mets fan.