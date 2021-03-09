The pandemic brought silver linings. Here’s hoping we don’t lose them

There’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

COVID-19 infections are on the decline. More and more people are getting vaccinated, and everyone who wants a vaccination should soon be able to get one. Kids learning at home will go back to school. Those working from home may end up going back to the office soon.

Those are all good things, but I have to say the thought of it bums me out a little bit.

The last year has been trying for a multitude of reasons, but in our family, it has also been a time of togetherness.

My wife and I have been working from home for nearly a year. Our boys, Sam and Elliott, have been doing school from home, too. We’re around each other. All. The. Time.

And I mean that as a good thing.

All the time spent at home for our little family of four has mostly been magical. Honestly. Nice days mean laptops and remote school on the deck. Cold days meant learning and work from the living room as the fireplace blazed away. There have been a multitude of movie nights and neighborhood walks and camping “sleepovers” where the boys put up a tent in our bedroom and we all wake up together in the morning.