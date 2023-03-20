Storybooks that take readers on a journey to fantastic lands and that are filled with vibrant illustrations are beloved staples of childhood. Most children have a favorite story they read again and again, and, as adults, look back on these tales fondly.

At The Rose, we know that stories that capture the imagination are more than just a fun diversion. When a child enjoys a favorite story, they enhance their learning, improve their comprehension, build vocabulary and improve their problem-solving skills while letting their creativity soar.

As The Rose prepares its upcoming show, "The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairly Stupid Tales," it is noteworthy to consider how even the silliest of tales can inspire, educate and entertain, all at the same time.

Here are just a few ways children can benefit from hearing stories:

ENHANCE LEARNING & COMPREHENSION

Teachers often use storytelling in their lessons for a reason: it works. Lessons taught through stories tend to be better understood and remembered. This can apply to moral messages or educational information.

Studies have found even scientific information can be taught through this method. In one example, after reading a story about bacteria cells, researchers asked young children to explain the process. They found almost all of the children showed improvements in comprehension of the material and most of them understood the overall concept exceedingly well.

The artist-educators at The Rose know all too well the power of teaching through storytelling. Everyday, our teaching artists are sent out into schools throughout the Omaha community to enhance curriculum through storytelling and theater arts. Whether it is bringing a history lesson to life by acting out key moments or seeing math come to life through The Rose’s original play, "Silver Cash: Money Detective," these opportunities help students learn important subjects in an unforgettable way.

BUILD VOCABULARY

Children pick up words they hear very quickly. Most of the time, this is limited by the conversations around them. Stories can introduce new phrases and words that otherwise might not be learned until much later.

Descriptive words such as ‘fiery’ or ‘dainty,’ for example, might not be used in daily conversation, but might be used in a fairytale story. The context around them helps kids apply a definition and unintentionally build their vocabulary. The creative spirit surrounding the activity of storytelling encourages young people to think of more imaginative ways of describing the world.

IMPROVE PROBLEM SOLVING SKILLS

Studies show reading and presenting stories can improve problem solving skills. In many cases, the characters try various methods to achieve their goal and, as a result, may provide a step-by-step example of how to solve an issue. Kids might also think of their own solutions to dilemmas presented and directly exercise problem solving in attempting to understand or anticipate the story. When young people see protagonists working diligently to solve a problem, they learn persistence. These positive role models encourage them to keep trying, to allow for mistakes, and to eventually achieve their goal.

ENHANCE CREATIVITY

Stories help children build valuable skills in lasting, enriching, and impactful ways. All it takes is a little imagination, a book, and a bit of storytelling magic. The Rose’s upcoming production of "The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairly Stupid Tales" is a perfect example of how a fun, entertaining — and very silly story — encourages creative thinking while emphasizing important life skills. From working with people who are different from you, to accepting yourself just as you are, and empathizing with others, even the silliest of stories have the power to teach.

Stories like "The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairly Stupid Tales" also enhance creativity by making connections between stories in fun and unusual ways. More creative people are able to see connections between seemingly unrelated things, and stories are a great way to exercise this skill.

In "The Stinky Cheese Man," for example, families can talk about the fairy tales the story is spoofing, the way the different storylines intertwine, and how the characters from different tales interact with each other. Take it a step further and make up your own silly stories using some of the favorite plotlines from the books or movies your family enjoys.

So, the next time your family sits down to read a good story together, remember that some of the best lessons you can share with your child begin with the words, “Once upon a time …”