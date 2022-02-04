The SAT is going digital. Here's what to know

On Jan. 25, the College Board announced new digital SAT changes. How should we respond to these changes? With patience!

Who will be affected by the SAT going digital?

• Eventually, all SAT test-takers will be affected. However, this change is not in the immediate future for many.

• In 2023, the new digital-only SAT will be distributed internationally.

• U.S. students will take the fully digital SAT in the spring of 2024.

• Current high school juniors who plan to take their final SAT in the fall of their senior year will not be affected.

• Nearly all classes of 2024 students (current sophomores) will be done with college admission testing by the time the new SAT is offered. To clarify, current freshmen will take the digital SAT.

What do we know about the new digital SAT changes?

• The College Board tested the digital SAT in November 2021.