The school year might have started, but keep summer going with a popsicle party

Many schools are back in session for the year, but that doesn't mean summer fun has to end just yet. Enjoy the end of summer with a fun popsicle party. Check out these fun, yummy recipes below.
BLUEBERRY SMOOTHIE POPS — blueberries, yogurt, honey
In a food processor, puree one cup of blueberries. Place blueberry puree in a blender and add one cup of yogurt and three tablespoons of honey. Blend until creamy. Pour into popsicle molds and freeze.
STRAWBERRY LEMONADE — strawberries, lemonade
Pour boxed lemonade into popsicle molds. Add sliced strawberries and freeze.
RASPBERRY PEACH YOGURT POPS — peaches, raspberries, vanilla yogurt, honey
Dice one cup of peaches. Puree one quarter cup of raspberries. In a medium-sized bowl, stir together two cups of vanilla yogurt and two tablespoons of honey. Fold in diced peaches and raspberry puree. Add to popsicle molds and freeze.
LIME CREAMSICLES — Lime juice, milk, sweetened condensed milk
In a blender, add one quarter cup of fresh squeezed lime juice, two cups of milk and one 14-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk. Blend together until smooth. Pour into popsicle molds. Freeze and serve.
GUMMY BEAR POPSICLES — gummy bears, Sprite
Fill popsicle molds half way with gummy bears. Add Sprite. Freeze and serve.
