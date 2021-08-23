 Skip to main content
The school year might have started, but keep summer going with a popsicle party
Many schools are back in session for the year, but that doesn't mean summer fun has to end just yet. Enjoy the end of summer with a fun popsicle party. Check out these fun, yummy recipes below.

BLUEBERRY SMOOTHIE POPS — blueberries, yogurt, honey

In a food processor, puree one cup of blueberries. Place blueberry puree in a blender and add one cup of yogurt and three tablespoons of honey. Blend until creamy. Pour into popsicle molds and freeze. 

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE — strawberries, lemonade

Pour boxed lemonade into popsicle molds. Add sliced strawberries and freeze. 

RASPBERRY PEACH YOGURT POPS — peaches, raspberries, vanilla yogurt, honey

Dice one cup of peaches. Puree one quarter cup of raspberries. In a medium-sized bowl, stir together two cups of vanilla yogurt and two tablespoons of honey. Fold in diced peaches and raspberry puree. Add to popsicle molds and freeze. 

LIME CREAMSICLES — Lime juice, milk, sweetened condensed milk

In a blender, add one quarter cup of fresh squeezed lime juice, two cups of milk and one 14-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk. Blend together until smooth. Pour into popsicle molds. Freeze and serve. 

GUMMY BEAR POPSICLES — gummy bears, Sprite

Fill popsicle molds half way with gummy bears. Add Sprite. Freeze and serve.

***

This article originally appeared in the August 2018 issue of the Momaha Magazine. 

