The school year might have started, but keep summer going with a popsicle party

Many schools are back in session for the year, but that doesn't mean summer fun has to end just yet. Enjoy the end of summer with a fun popsicle party. Check out these fun, yummy recipes below.

BLUEBERRY SMOOTHIE POPS — blueberries, yogurt, honey

In a food processor, puree one cup of blueberries. Place blueberry puree in a blender and add one cup of yogurt and three tablespoons of honey. Blend until creamy. Pour into popsicle molds and freeze.

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE — strawberries, lemonade

Pour boxed lemonade into popsicle molds. Add sliced strawberries and freeze.

RASPBERRY PEACH YOGURT POPS — peaches, raspberries, vanilla yogurt, honey

Dice one cup of peaches. Puree one quarter cup of raspberries. In a medium-sized bowl, stir together two cups of vanilla yogurt and two tablespoons of honey. Fold in diced peaches and raspberry puree. Add to popsicle molds and freeze.

LIME CREAMSICLES — Lime juice, milk, sweetened condensed milk