'The Social Dilemma:' 9 guidelines I follow when it comes to my teens and social media

Last month, Netflix released a documentary called “The Social Dilemma,” which aimed to highlight the problematic nature of social media. I work in the social media industry and am the mom of teenagers, so I wanted to share some of my insights on social media use and teens.
Social media use is at an all-time high in teens. In fact, 95% of kids ages 13 to 17 have access to a smartphone, and 45% are online almost constantly, according to a 2018 Pew Research study. The pandemic has only increased online activity.
Here’s the thing. Social media isn’t going away; at least not anytime in the near future. So how do we teach our kids to become smarter consumers of social media? Here are nine guidelines I use with my own kids.
1. Set time limits. One in five teens spends five or more hours on social media per day, according to an NPR study. Social media is created to be addictive. Algorithms in platforms predict the kind of content you’ll interact with, keeping you on the platform longer. Make phone use part of your kids’ daily electronic time and set limits.
2. No phones in the bedroom. My kids have to check their phones in each night and they charge in our bedroom. It creates more work for you, but your teen won’t have the temptation to scroll all night.
3. No phones at the dinner table. Dinner time is a phone-free event in our house. This rule applies to everyone — even mom and dad.
4. No social media before you’re 16. Social media has a significant impact on self-esteem and mental health, particularly anxiety and depression. We equate "likes" to popularity, see unrealistic versions of others’ lives, and are often exposed to bullying or other peer pressures. It’s particularly impactful to young teens between 12 and 15 years old. So in our house, there's a no-social-media-before-you’re-16 rule.
5. Monitor your teen’s accounts. Make it a requirement that you know about all social accounts. Regularly check them. Follow them on the platforms to monitor activity.
6. Know the platforms yourself. Even if you’re not an avid user, understand the platforms, explore them, read about them and know if they’re safe.
7. Know about other internet dangers. When we were teens, my mom was adamant that we not go to chat rooms. The same concept exists today in online forums, gamer chat rooms and YouTube.
8. Teach them social etiquette. Discourage any gossiping and bullying online. Encourage face-to-face communication with friends — engaging without phones out. Do this at home as well.
9. Model the behavior you want to see. I am still working on this one. I know exactly how addictive social media is, and I still find myself scrolling and checking constantly. Set guidelines for yourself when it comes to technology, and teach your teens healthy online habits.
I’m not anti-social media. In fact, I find it has many benefits — especially right now as we find new ways to socialize. For teens, I think it provides opportunities for connection, creativity and community support. But I do take it very seriously when it comes to my kids. If you have a teenager, maybe watch the documentary together. It will help them be smarter consumers of the technology.
Shea Saladee lives in Papillion with her husband, Brent, and their three children. She works as an instructor at the University of Nebraska Omaha.
