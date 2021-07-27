The stress of teaching a teen how to drive: Be a good example, parents learn

I’ve sought the help of some veteran parent teachers and they’ve helped ease all our nerves by giving great, practical advice. Things like sitting on our hands while she’s driving so we don’t reach out and grab the steering wheel in a moment of premature panic. Or having her drive in all weather conditions and times of day — to get used to the different circumstances she’ll regularly have to face.

But my favorite advice was an obvious one — be a good example. It might seem too simple, but it was something I needed to hear. Now when she’s in the car with me I don’t just watch how I drive or what I say, but I talk through all that’s happening with her — what I’m doing and what the other cars around us are doing and why. If someone cuts me off, it’s a good opportunity to talk about awareness and space between our car and the next. When I turn, I talk her through the process, including when to put the blinker on, when to press the brakes and when to accelerate. I’m even tempted to pull out my old parallel parking skills just to make sure she has a mental grasp on it before we try anything in real life.

Driving lessons start long before kids are behind the wheel. And as Stella, Zach and I bump along through this process, we are all getting better at our own parts in it.