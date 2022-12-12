 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The sweet smell of Christmas: Cinnamon ornaments can last for years

Three ingredients you may already have in your pantry is all it takes to make adorable ornaments for the Christmas tree.

The ornaments are meant to look like gingerbread cookies, but since they only include cinnamon, applesauce and glue, they will last for years. My kids made them with their grandparents a decade ago and they look practically like new.

They can seem delicate when you are making them, but once they are dry, they are sturdy — as long as you use care not to roll them out too thin.

And, they smell amazing and look so classic hanging on the tree. 

120422-owh-mom-ornaments-p1.jpg

Hand-made Cinnamon Spice Ornaments

Cinnamon ornaments

1½ cups cinnamon

1 cup applesauce

1 tablespoon white craft glue

Waxed or parchment paper

Holiday cookie cutters

Straw

Ribbon

Fine sandpaper

120422-owh-mom-ornaments-p5.jpg

Cinnamon Spice Ornaments are made from cinnamon, apple sauce and glue.

1. In a bowl, mix cinnamon, applesauce and glue until well combined. You may need to use your hands for the final mixing. If the mixture seems too dry, add a little bit of applesauce until it feels like a stiff cookie dough. Conversely, if it feels too wet, add a little more cinnamon.

2. Between two pieces of waxed paper or parchment paper, roll out the cinnamon dough to no less than ¼ inch thick.

3. Use cookie cutters to cut out shapes. It's a pretty delicate dough when wet so use caution choosing shapes with very thin areas. We had a reindeer we just couldn't get the antlers to stay attached.

4. Use a straw to poke a hole at the top.

120422-owh-mom-ornaments-p6.jpg

Use a straw to poke a hole in the top of the ornaments.

5. Carefully move ornaments to a cooling rack. Set out of the way to air dry. We set ours on top of the refrigerator and they were dry in two days. Another option is to bake them in a 200 F oven until dry. The upside is they will be dried out in a couple of hours. The downside is they will curl a little.

6. If the edges are a little rough, you can use a piece of fine-grain sandpaper to smooth them.

7. Add a ribbon through the hole and hang them on the tree. 

120422-owh-mom-ornaments-p3.jpg

Air-dried cinnamon ornaments, right, lay flat while oven-baked ornaments tend to curl a little.

