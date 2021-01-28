The to-do lists can wait; have that fancy tea party with your kids

My husband and I exchanged glances. The messy house and endless to-do lists would have to wait. At that moment, we realized we didn’t have a choice.

As I ran upstairs to get changed, I could hear the squeals of laughter and joy coming from my dining room. I quickly threw on my best black dress and pearl necklace. I came downstairs to find my husband in flannel pajama pants, donning a sports blazer and a tie literally tied around his neck. I laughed out loud at the sight of him. My kids were in their glory.

We sat at the table for the next 30 minutes dressed in our fanciest clothes. We sipped on cold water from my grandmother’s tea set and spoke in British accents the entire time. Within minutes, I forgot all about my to-do lists or that delicious hot cup of tea I was actually drinking. Seeing my children beaming with excitement over this spontaneous activity was everything I needed.

Last year consistently reminded us how short life can be. That stark reality has truly hit home over the last few weeks. Since the start of 2021, I’ve attended two funerals for two remarkable souls. Though these two never knew each other, their legacies are interconnected. Besides being kind-hearted and helpful, both were extremely committed to their families. And both would give anything to spend another day with their children.