The to-do lists can wait; have that fancy tea party with your kids

It was the Sunday before Christmas. I was enjoying a hot cup of tea on the couch and watching church with my husband. My kids were doing a fantastic job of playing on their own. Despite this rare moment of peace, I struggled turning my brain off. My mind was focused on my endless to-do list. When was I going to finish wrapping gifts, purchase stocking stuffers and figure out food preparations for the upcoming holiday?
In the middle of this mental conversation with myself, I heard the sound. I didn’t need to turn my head to look. I knew exactly what it was. My daughter had found my grandmother's china set and was setting up a tea party. I needed to remain calm. I knew if I walked in and yelled, she would be devastated. Naturally, I sent my husband to check on her and that’s when she declared, “I’m having a tea party. You and mommy need to get dressed in your fanciest clothes.”
I slowly got off the couch, hot tea still in hand, and kindly suggested that this would be a great activity for another time. But my strong-willed daughter’s mind was made up. When she persisted, I suggested having a tea party with her brother and stuffed animals instead. That didn’t work either. When I explained how busy mommy would be getting things ready for Christmas, she didn’t bat an eyelash. She met my determination with even more urgency.
“Please go upstairs and change, mommy," she said. "You need to be in your fanciest clothes to attend.”
My husband and I exchanged glances. The messy house and endless to-do lists would have to wait. At that moment, we realized we didn’t have a choice.
As I ran upstairs to get changed, I could hear the squeals of laughter and joy coming from my dining room. I quickly threw on my best black dress and pearl necklace. I came downstairs to find my husband in flannel pajama pants, donning a sports blazer and a tie literally tied around his neck. I laughed out loud at the sight of him. My kids were in their glory.
We sat at the table for the next 30 minutes dressed in our fanciest clothes. We sipped on cold water from my grandmother’s tea set and spoke in British accents the entire time. Within minutes, I forgot all about my to-do lists or that delicious hot cup of tea I was actually drinking. Seeing my children beaming with excitement over this spontaneous activity was everything I needed.
Last year consistently reminded us how short life can be. That stark reality has truly hit home over the last few weeks. Since the start of 2021, I’ve attended two funerals for two remarkable souls. Though these two never knew each other, their legacies are interconnected. Besides being kind-hearted and helpful, both were extremely committed to their families. And both would give anything to spend another day with their children.
At the end of the day, the to-do list will always be there. The house will always need cleaning. There will always be something else to do. Instead, choose your children. Choose your family. Choose living in the moment. Choose spontaneous tea parties. After all, when you look back on your life, it’s these little moments that will be remembered. And it’s within these moments that we create a life well lived.
***
Stephanie Sullivan is a full-time working mom raising two kiddos in Omaha. She’s originally from New Jersey and loves exploring everything the city of Omaha has to offer. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for seven years, and he does a fabulous job keeping her Jersey attitude in check. She is excited to connect with local moms and share her personal stories of the emotional ups and downs of parenthood.