The tween years get a bad wrap, but here's why this mom is loving this stage

I don't fault my friends who, on hard days, emitted their warnings, but I also can't help but think they might have missed the fun amidst the challenges of the age that are just unavoidable.

Yes, tweens can be a little moody and obstinate at times. Yes, they may need a little more space to figure out who they are in the world. But — at least in my experience — I find them to be incredibly enjoyable to be around.

Tweens are in an awkward space of being a child, but also trying to figure out what it means to be grown up. This can create battlegrounds, sure; but it also means that, as parents, we get to start introducing them to experiences we enjoy — and also relive the best of what it means to grow up.

Here is why I think the tween age is pretty great.

Entertainment choices change.

It's a tricky and challenging space to sort through the variety of entertainment that peppers the interest of our kids. From video games to television content, we take great care in understanding what our kids are consuming.