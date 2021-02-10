There's a huge age gap between our kids — more than 10 years — and it's amazing

Sibling relationships are complicated.
My sister and I are 17 months apart and we’ve always been very close, but my sister has countless stories of trying to shake me from following her around when we were small. She has tales of using whatever manipulation she had available to her to ensure I didn’t dress like her, act like her, etc.
It continued in high school where we went to the same school but did everything in our power to each have different friends and separate lives.
Basically, like most siblings, we loved each other but drove each other crazy.
I saw the same thing in my kids — my first batch of kids, if you will. My first four kids are close in age, and they had that snark thing down to a science when they all lived under the same roof. They were buddies and played together all the time, but no one could irritate each of them quite as masterfully as each other.
They have epic stories of tormenting each other. Tyler and Matt used to put Joey in “armpit jail” and “sock jail.” (You don’t want to know anything other than it’s disgusting.) And the boys collectively did everything in their power — at all times — to irritate their older sister.
But it’s different with my 5-year-old. She was our little surprise, so our current family unit looks vastly different this time around. Instead of living in a house full of children who are constantly being shuttled around town in a chaotic, bursting-at-the-seams-full minivan, her home life is quiet.
Her oldest brother is married. Her older sister is engaged. Both are in their twenties and living in other parts of the city. One of her other brothers is in college and has been living in an apartment on the other side of town.
She only has one sibling at home and he’s a senior in high school. She adores him and, aside from the random moments where he messes with her “for her own good to teach her how to deal with it,” she has a conflict-free relationship with her brothers and sisters.
She worships her siblings; adores every single one of them.They’re akin to celebrities in her eyes.
So when the college brother recently decided to move back home, it was like the buildup to Christmas for my daughter. She counted down the days, asking me on an hourly basis how much longer it would be before Matt’s return. She talked about it incessantly, telling both our postal carrier and the UPS delivery driver that “Matty was coming home.”
She hasn’t seen him much in the week he’s been back. He’s been quarantining in the basement, so if he does come upstairs, he’s masked and six feet away. But you would think he’s a member of a K-pop group when that basement door swings opens. She gets all in a lather if Matt makes an appearance — gasping, jumping up and down and name-yelling.
It’s such a joy to watch the unorthodox relationship she has with her siblings. My boys used to be absurdly competitive with each other; it was the type of relationship where they’d rather endure endless pain and torture than let their brother beat them at something. Anything. But these same boys smile patiently at her and allow her to win at whatever she wants.
It’s like the re-booted 2.0 version of our family, and I’m enjoying it every bit as much as the original.
***
Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.