There's a huge age gap between our kids — more than 10 years — and it's amazing

Her oldest brother is married. Her older sister is engaged. Both are in their twenties and living in other parts of the city. One of her other brothers is in college and has been living in an apartment on the other side of town.

She only has one sibling at home and he’s a senior in high school. She adores him and, aside from the random moments where he messes with her “for her own good to teach her how to deal with it,” she has a conflict-free relationship with her brothers and sisters.

She worships her siblings; adores every single one of them.They’re akin to celebrities in her eyes.

So when the college brother recently decided to move back home, it was like the buildup to Christmas for my daughter. She counted down the days, asking me on an hourly basis how much longer it would be before Matt’s return. She talked about it incessantly, telling both our postal carrier and the UPS delivery driver that “Matty was coming home.”

She hasn’t seen him much in the week he’s been back. He’s been quarantining in the basement, so if he does come upstairs, he’s masked and six feet away. But you would think he’s a member of a K-pop group when that basement door swings opens. She gets all in a lather if Matt makes an appearance — gasping, jumping up and down and name-yelling.