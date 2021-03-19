These 2 spring-themed Oreo truffle recipes will have the whole family jumping for joy

3. Add cream cheese to food processor and pulse in bursts until well combined. (If you don't have a food processor, you can use a stand or hand mixer.)

4. Scoop mixture, about 1 tablespoon at a time, and roll to form into 1-inch balls. Set balls on prepared cookie sheet.

5. Place truffles in freezer for 15 minutes.

6. Melt almond bark or chocolate according to package directions.

7. Remove truffles from freezer and dip in melted chocolate and use a spoon to pour some chocolate over the top, then lift and allow excess chocolate to run off.

8. Return to baking sheet, immediately top with sprinkles if using, then allow chocolate to set.

9. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator.

NOTE: If you have a family-size container, crush 36 Oreos.

(Recipe adapted from Kraft)

