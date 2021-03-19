These 2 spring-themed Oreo truffle recipes will have the whole family jumping for joy

How do you like to eat your Oreos? Dunked in milk? Twisted apart to lick out the middle?
Do you prefer double stuff? Or do you prefer a flavor other than the original: golden, lemon, birthday cake, red velvet cake or one of the myriad others that appear seasonally?
Another fun way to eat the iconic cookie is in a truffle form. Oreo Cookie Truffles are versatile. They can be adapted to any holiday simply by adding decoration or sprinkles.
Here are two fun ways to decorate Oreo Cookie Truffles to get you through spring.
Oreo Cookie Truffles
Ingredients:
• 14.3-ounce box original Oreo cookies (not double stuff or thins)
• 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
• 16 ounces almond bark, candy melts or chocolate chips
Directions:
1. Line a cookie sheet with wax paper or parchment paper.
2. Place Oreos in a food processor (entire cookie, don't remove cream filling) and pulse to fine crumbs. (If you don't have a food processor, place the Oreos in a large resealable bag, seal bag and crush with a rolling pin until finely crushed.)
3. Add cream cheese to food processor and pulse in bursts until well combined. (If you don't have a food processor, you can use a stand or hand mixer.)
4. Scoop mixture, about 1 tablespoon at a time, and roll to form into 1-inch balls. Set balls on prepared cookie sheet.
5. Place truffles in freezer for 15 minutes.
6. Melt almond bark or chocolate according to package directions.
7. Remove truffles from freezer and dip in melted chocolate and use a spoon to pour some chocolate over the top, then lift and allow excess chocolate to run off.
8. Return to baking sheet, immediately top with sprinkles if using, then allow chocolate to set.
9. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator.
NOTE: If you have a family-size container, crush 36 Oreos.
(Recipe adapted from Kraft)
Spring
Dip truffles in light green-colored candy melts. Melt other colors of candy melts in zip-top bag. Cut a tiny hole in one of the corners and pipe out flower shapes onto waxed paper. Allow to harden. Use a drop of melted candy melt to adhere flowers to the top of the covered truffle.
Easter
Make bunny heads and cottontails with mini marshmallows, almond bark, regular sugar and pink sugar.
For a cottontail, cut a marshmallow in half. Stick each half on the point of a toothpick. Dip in almond bark and then in white sugar. For feet, cut marshmallow in half lengthwise. Using pink candy melts in a piping bag, add toes and heel. Let dry
For bunny face, cut marshmallows in half lengthwise. Take the side that was the middle, that is sticky once cut in half, and dip it in pink sugar.
To assemble, dip truffle in almond bark and allow to harden. Attach cottontail, feet or ears by dipping them in almond bark and attaching to the truffle. For a bunny face, using chocolate and pink candy melts in piping bags, draw eyes, nose and mouth. Alternately a small heart candy decoration could be used for the nose.
kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375