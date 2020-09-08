 Skip to main content
These 5-ingredient apple monster cookies will be a hit with the entire family
Your family is sure to go ape over these monster cookies. The kids can even make their own. The prep time is ridiculously fast and easy.

Apple Monster Cookies

Ingredients:

• Apples

• Peanut butter (or other nut butter)

• Chocolate chips

• M&M’s (we used a mix of regular and mini)

• Granola

• Other topping ideas: shredded coconut, chia seeds, dried fruit, nuts, crushed pretzels

Directions:

1. Cut apples into ¼- to ½-inch slices and remove the core.

2. Spread peanut butter on sliced apples.

3. Top with chocolate chips, M&M’s and granola or other desired toppings.

(Source: lovetobeinthekitchen.com)

This article originally ran in the September 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine. 

kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374

