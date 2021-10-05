These 5 middle grade mystery books will be a big hit with kids this October

If you're looking for fun, spooky and mysterious tales just in time for Halloween, we've got you covered with these fun middle grade reads.
1. "Gloom Town" by Ronald L. Smith. In this mysterious story, 12-year-old Rory works as a valet for Lord Foxglove so he can help his mom pay rent. But he soon finds out his employer might be more evil than even the rumors say. Along with is friend, Izzy, they try to foil the plans of Lord Foxglove and his inhuman accomplices from taking over the world. (Grades 5-7)
2. "Mr. and Mrs. Bunny — Detectives Extraordinaire!" by Polly Horvath. When middle school student Madeline discovers her parents have been kidnapped from Hornby Island, Canada, by foxes, she enlists the help of two unlikely detectives — bunnies! That's right, when Madeline discovers she can understand animal languages, she works with Mr. and Mrs. Bunny to help find and rescue her parents. (Grades 3-5)
3. "Ronan Boyle and the Bridge of Riddles" by Thomas Lennon. Fourteen-year-old Ronan Boyle is the youngest (and scrawniest) recruit to Ireland's secret Garda. He's working to clear the names of his jailed, art-curator parents. He's surprised when his supervisor assigns him to the secret unit of Tir Na Nog, which oversees Ireland's underground land of wee folk, which include faeries, leprechauns, harpies, etc. He's selected because he's small enough to enter the magical world. It's up to Ronan to maintain order, solve crimes and put criminals behind bars. (Grades 4-7)
4. "Snowize & Snitch: Highly Effective Defective Detectives" by K.H. Briner. In this fantasy mystery, Harry Snowize, a once-intrepid spy, his dignified rodent, Snitch, and Ever Indigo Nikita Stein, a 12-year-old girl with a perplexing past, team up to find out who is draining knowledge from the minds of great scientists. Kids will love reading about time travel, a secret spy agency and more. (Grades 4-6)
5. "The Last Chance Hotel" by Nicki Thornton. Seth works as a kitchen boy at the remote Last Chance Hotel for a rotten couple and their daughter who love to torment him. When a strange gathering of magicians arrives for dinner, their leader is poisoned — and everyone thinks Seth is the murderer. Seth must solve the mystery to clear his name with the help of his cat, Nightshade, and several members of the magical community. (Grades 4-6)