These 5 middle grade mystery books will be a big hit with kids this October

If you're looking for fun, spooky and mysterious tales just in time for Halloween, we've got you covered with these fun middle grade reads.

1. "Gloom Town" by Ronald L. Smith. In this mysterious story, 12-year-old Rory works as a valet for Lord Foxglove so he can help his mom pay rent. But he soon finds out his employer might be more evil than even the rumors say. Along with is friend, Izzy, they try to foil the plans of Lord Foxglove and his inhuman accomplices from taking over the world. (Grades 5-7)

2. "Mr. and Mrs. Bunny — Detectives Extraordinaire!" by Polly Horvath. When middle school student Madeline discovers her parents have been kidnapped from Hornby Island, Canada, by foxes, she enlists the help of two unlikely detectives — bunnies! That's right, when Madeline discovers she can understand animal languages, she works with Mr. and Mrs. Bunny to help find and rescue her parents. (Grades 3-5)