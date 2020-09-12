These 7 easy dinner recipes are perfect for hectic school nights

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the start of the school year — as unconventional as it may be — we’re back to juggling busy schedules. We could use some easy go-to dinner ideas for those hectic weeknights. Here are seven of my family’s favorite that we have in our regular rotation.

Spaghetti with homemade marinara sauce

Ingredients:

▪ 28oz San Marzano tomatoes

▪ 7 cloves garlic

▪ 1/4 cup olive oil

▪1 pound spaghetti noodles

▪ Fresh basil

▪ 3/4 cup water

▪ Parmesan cheese

▪ 3/4 tsp salt

▪ 1/4 tsp black pepper

Directions:

First, pour tomatoes into a bowl and crush. Pour 3/4 cup water into can and slosh it around to get tomato juices. Reserve.

Next, slice the garlic into thin slivers. Cook the garlic in a large skillet over medium-low heat. As soon as garlic is sizzling, add the tomatoes, the reserved tomato water, pepper and salt. Stir.