These adorable breakfasts are the perfect first-day-of-school treat

Squeeze extra fruit into your kids’ diets and entice them to eat breakfast at the same time with a little food art. These examples are super easy (we wouldn’t have it any other way, knowing how hectic mornings can be), and just as fun to create as they are to eat.
Oatmeal Owls
Ingredients:
• ½ cup gluten-free certified rolled oats
• 1¼ cup nondairy milk
• Strawberry
• Almond slices
• 2 banana slices
• 2 blueberries
• Orange slice
Directions:
1. Combine the oats and nondairy milk together in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Stirring often, simmer on low heat for 5 minutes or until the liquid has been absorbed to your preference.
2. Slice banana. Cut strawberry into a triangle. Cut orange slice in half.
3. Place cooked oatmeal in a bowl; assemble owl shape atop oatmeal. Use 2 banana slices for eyes, blueberries for pupils, almond slices for features. Add the strawberry beak and orange wings.
Variation: Substitute your child’s favorite fruit: kiwi, apple slices and raspberries work well.
(Source: daisiesandpie.co.uk)
Fruity Animal Pancakes
Ingredients:
• Pancakes
• Creamy peanut butter or hazelnut spread
• Banana
• Strawberries
• Blueberries
• Orange slice
Directions:
1. Make about a 4-inch pancake.
2. Spread the pancake with peanut butter or hazelnut spread.
3. For the owl: Slice strawberries for wings. Cut small triangles of orange for the beak. Cut 2 banana slices for eyes. Place banana slices onto the pancake and arrange as eyes. Add blueberry eyeballs. Layer sliced almonds for feathers. Finish up with strawberry wings and orange beak.
4. For the bear: Slice banana. Add three slices of banana to pancake for ears and snout. Add three blueberries for eyes and nose.
Variations: Swap pancake with English muffin, rice cake or whole-grain roll. Substitute your child’s favorite fruit. Kiwi, apple slices and raspberries work well.
(Source: www.forkandbeans.com.)
***
This article originally appeared in the August 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374
