These are the Omaha Public Library's most checked-out books for children, teens in 2021

One of my favorite things to see in my house is both of my kids sitting with a good book.

When both Sam, 8, and Elliott, 5, are a little too quiet, I assume they're up to no good and go investigate. Instead, I'll find them flipping through books in their room or on the couch.

It's not really surprising, considering my husband and I have been reading out loud to them since they were each about 2 months old. But it still makes me happy.

Studies show it's never too early to get children invested in books.

“Reading out loud is an easy thing to neglect, but it’s so important,” Dr. Annie L. Zimmer of Boys Town Pediatrics told Momaha. “Findings show that reading to your kids provides an immense amount of word exposure before age 3 and is one of the best predictors of kids being ready to learn when they get to school.”

The Omaha Public Library recently announced its top circulating titles from 2021. If you're looking for a great book to read to your baby or introduce to your already-voracious reader, check out these children's books below.

Top young children's titles in print books: