 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
These 'Cat in the Hat' cookies comes together in three easy steps
0 comments

These 'Cat in the Hat' cookies comes together in three easy steps

{{featured_button_text}}

“It is fun to have fun. But you have to know how.”

This is one time when playing with your food might be encouraged. Have no fear; there is not too much to juggle here. And cleanup is a snap.

“Cat in the Hat” Hats

What you'll need:

• 12 cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookies (we used Oreo brand)

• 36 cherry-flavored gummy rings (we used Life Savers)

• White cookie icing

What you'll do:

1. Separate cookie layers, being careful to leave the white cream filling intact on one cookie half. This is the section that will be the base for your hat.

2. For the first tier of the hat, pipe icing around the bottom edge of a gummy ring and place the ring frosting-side-down in the center of the cookie cream.

3. Repeat with two more gummy ring layers, each anchored with piped icing. Don’t be too perfect in stacking the layers; the idea is to mimic the topsy-turvy topper worn by Dr. Seuss’ mischievous Cat in the Hat.

Note: You could double your batch of hats by giving the discarded cookie halves a creamy, circular base layer of icing. Also, our 14.5-ounce bag of 5-flavor Life Savers Gummies had just enough red ones for a dozen cookies.

(Source: cupcakediariesblog.com)

chris.christen@owh.com, 402-444-1094

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Momaha

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Features/Special Sections Editor

Chris is features and special sections editor for The World-Herald. She also is editor of the WH's magazines and books. She writes on lifestyle topics and invites story ideas. Instagram @chrischristen;Twitter @cchristenOWH. Phone: 402-444-1094.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ex-etiquette: Let's all be friends? Or not
Momaha

Ex-etiquette: Let's all be friends? Or not

Woman's ex started dating someone who forbids him from attending the occasional family dinner when she comes to town. The kids are angry but mom has no opinion on the subject. What’s good ex-etiquette?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert