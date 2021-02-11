These cute Cupid floats are a perfect Valentine's Day treat

Valentine's Day is around the corner. If you're wanting to try a fun, new recipe for the sweet ones in your life, we have a fun idea for you to try — Cupid floats!

These cute little ice cream floats are easy and fun to make, and everyone will be lining up for seconds!

What you'll need:

• Washi tape

• Black permanent marker

• Mason jar

• Vanilla ice cream

• Old-fashioned soda

• Whipped cream

• Paper straws

How to make them:

1. Write everyone's names on a strip of Washi tape and attach each to mason jar.

2. Add one to two scoops of vanilla ice cream and one half-cup of old-fashioned soda. We suggest strawberry, grape, peach or cherry flavors to fit the Valentine's Day color theme. That's why we call them "Cupid floats!"

3. Top with whipped cream as desired.

4. Add a festive paper straw and enjoy!