These cute homemade snow globes are the perfect stay-at-home craft on your next snow day

Enjoy the falling snow inside this winter with your very own homemade snow globe.
What you need
• Empty baby food jars
• Goo Gone or other adhesive remover
• Spray paint
• Polymer clay
• Mini decorations (be sure they fit inside the jar)
• Glycerin (pharmacies have it as a suppository)
• Bonding glue (such as DAP RapidFuse)
• Pencil
• Glitter (avoid clear or fine glitter)
• Distilled water
• Parchment paper
How to assemble
1. Use the adhesive remover to clean the label residue from the jar.
2. Spray-paint the jar lid.
3. Form clay into a circle roughly the size of a quarter for the base of the globe. Place on parchment-lined cookie sheet and bake for 15 minutes if the clay is ¼-inch thick; 30 minutes if ½ inch.
4. Spread bonding glue in the middle of the inside of the jar lid. Place the clay base and hold as directed (RapidFuse: 30 seconds).
5. Arrange mini decorations and use a pencil to mark the location. Place glue drop on the mark and hold figure in place for the time specified for the glue (RapidFuse: 30 seconds).
6. Let the decoration cure (RapidFuse: 30 minutes).
7. Place a small amount of glitter in the jar. Fill the jar with distilled water almost to the top. Add several drops of glycerin (it keeps the glitter from falling too quickly, but too much will cause the glitter to stick to the bottom when the jar is flipped over).
8. Before carefully replacing the lid, place a small amount of glue around the rim of the jar’s mouth (this will keep the lid securely on). Screw the lid on tightly. Shake and enjoy!