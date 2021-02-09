These delicious (and guilt-free) mini pies are the perfect grab-and-go dessert

Hand pies are an easy grab-and-go dessert — no utensils or plates required. They taste great served warm, at room temperature or cold and can't be beat for portion control.
Traditional hand pies are round but add your own flair by making them square or rectangle or any other shape. We used a large heart cookie cutter for ours.
Cherry Hand Pies
For the crust:
• 2 cups all-purpose flour
• ½ teaspoon salt
• ¾ teaspoon baking powder
• 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
• 2 sticks (8 ounces) very cold, unsalted butter, cut into cubes
• ½ cup cold full fat sour cream
For the filling:
• 2½ cups pitted sweet cherries, fresh or frozen
• ¼ cup granulated sugar
• 1½ tablespoons cornstarch
• 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
For the topping:
• 1 large egg, beaten
• Turbinado sugar, optional
Directions:
1. To make the crust: In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, baking powder and sugar. Add the butter, working it in with your hands or a pastry cutter until it's a coarse meal. The butter should still be in large, pea-sized pieces. Using a rubber spatula, stir in the sour cream. The dough will be very shaggy at this point. Turn out the dough onto a well-floured work surface, and bring it together with a few quick kneads.
2. Pat the dough into a 10-inch log, then roll it out into a 10-inch-by-12-inch rectangle. Lightly dust both sides of the dough with flour, then starting with the shorter end, fold the dough in thirds — like a letter. Flip the dough over, and roll it again into a 10-inch-by-12-inch rectangle. Fold it in thirds again. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and chill for 1 hour.
3. To make the cherry filling: Combine all the ingredients in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Simmer, stirring almost constantly, until the mixture starts to thicken — about 6 minutes. Reduce heat to low and cook for another 2 minutes before removing from the heat. Transfer to a heatproof bowl and cool to room temperature.
4. Assembly and cooking: Preheat the oven to 425 F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper, and set aside.
5. Roll the dough into a large square that’s about 1/8-inch thick. Using a straight edge and pastry wheel or large cookie cutter, cut out 16 3-inch pieces of dough. Place eight of the pieces on the prepared baking sheet and top each with 2 tablespoons of cherry filling.
6. Using a small knife, make two or three tiny slashes across the remaining eight dough pieces. Match these up with the filling-topped pieces. Lightly brush the edges and tops of each pie with the egg wash and crimp the sides together using a small fork.
7. Bake on middle rack for 20 to 22 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove from the oven, and cool for at least 10 minutes before serving.
Notes: Don’t skip the egg wash. This is what creates the gorgeous golden brown hue. Canned pie filling can be substituted for homemade.
Source: bakerbynature.com
