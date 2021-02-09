These delicious (and guilt-free) mini pies are the perfect grab-and-go dessert

• Turbinado sugar, optional

Directions:

1. To make the crust: In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, baking powder and sugar. Add the butter, working it in with your hands or a pastry cutter until it's a coarse meal. The butter should still be in large, pea-sized pieces. Using a rubber spatula, stir in the sour cream. The dough will be very shaggy at this point. Turn out the dough onto a well-floured work surface, and bring it together with a few quick kneads.

2. Pat the dough into a 10-inch log, then roll it out into a 10-inch-by-12-inch rectangle. Lightly dust both sides of the dough with flour, then starting with the shorter end, fold the dough in thirds — like a letter. Flip the dough over, and roll it again into a 10-inch-by-12-inch rectangle. Fold it in thirds again. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and chill for 1 hour.

3. To make the cherry filling: Combine all the ingredients in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Simmer, stirring almost constantly, until the mixture starts to thicken — about 6 minutes. Reduce heat to low and cook for another 2 minutes before removing from the heat. Transfer to a heatproof bowl and cool to room temperature.