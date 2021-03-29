These DIY clay bunny planters are perfect for spring shrubs and flowers

Spring is here, and that means blooming flowers and planting gardens.

Make this adorable do-it-yourself clay bunny planter to plant all of your new shrubs and flowers.

Here's what you'll need:

• White clay (bake or air dry)

• Circle cookie cutter

• X-Acto knife

• Dirt

• Small house plant

Directions:

1. On a hard surface, roll out your clay to ½-inch thickness with a rolling pin.

2. Use a circle cookie cutter to cut out the base.

3. With an X-Acto knife, cut out a 2- to 3-inch wide band with ears. This should be long enough to fully wrap around the base.

4. Position band around the base and smooth the inside seam to connect the base and wall.

5. Cut out a small triangle of white clay for the nose and gently place on the outside. Use an X-Acto knife to draw whiskers.