These DIY Earth Day tote bags are fun, environmentally friendly

Paper or plastic? Your answer should be neither. When it comes to doing our part for the environment, sometimes the simplest yet most impactful thing we can do is use our own shopping bags. Plastic bags pollute the environment, clutter landfills, choke waterways and endanger sea life.

While paper bags might seem like the lesser of two evils, they still result in forests being felled for their creation. Both also require natural resources to make — and recycle — and are typically used only once.

In honor of Earth Day on April 22, we’ve designed an easy-to-make tote bag to showcase children’s art work. Your child can generate a drawing especially for your new bag, or you can use a work your youngster has already created. You’ll both be doing your part for the planet – and doing so in whimsical style.

HOW TO MAKE IT:

1. Iron a plain cotton or canvas tote bag (available

at most craft stores or online) to eliminate any wrinkles in the fabric. You will need a smooth surface for your iron-on transfer.

2. Photocopy your child’s drawing onto an iron-on sheet (we used June Tailor Iron-On Quick Fuse Sheets for Ink Jet Printers).