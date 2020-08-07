These easy, adorable wine cork boats will keep kids busy for hours

My kids are into so many things these days.
They love comic book heroes like Batman, Spider-Man, Iron Man and the rest of the Avengers. They're into Harry Potter, Lego and, most recently, pirates. Even though they've not seen the movie, my oldest son, Sam, sometimes requests we listen to "He's a Pirate," the main theme song from "Pirates of the Caribbean."
After coming across an adorable wine cork boat craft, I decided to give them a try. I also decided to turn them into mini pirate ships that they can use with their Lego figures. Killing two birds with one stone, right? Plus I got to finally use some of the corks in the half full wine cork keeper I got as a wedding gift almost eight years ago. (I'm not a big wine enthusiast.)
These boats were super easy to make. I made four in less than 20 minutes, and that included gathering my supplies. So even if you don't feel like you're a crafty person, I promise you can make these. There's no glue or crazy assembly required. Here's how I made them.
Wine Cork Boats
What you'll need:
• Wine cork (three per ship)
• Rubber bands
• Pointed craft sticks
• Craft foam (I happened to have red and black laying around at home but you can use whatever color you want)
• Permanent marker
Directions:
Start by laying three wine corks next to each other. Wrap one side with a rubber band and then the other side so the entire thing is secure. I wrapped my medium-sized rubber band three times so it was good and tight.
Next, cut sails out of your craft foam. I just free-handed mine. I basically drew a giant leaf shape and cut it out. Just eyeball it next to the pointed craft stick to get an idea for how big to make the sail. You can also make flags to put at the top of the craft stick, too.
If you want, you can draw a pirate symbol or any other design on the sail. Per my kids' request, we had a pirate symbol on one and the Triforce symbol from The Legend of Zelda on the other. But you could add a sticker or even use a temporary tattoo on the sails if you're not a fan of drawing.
Next, add the sails to the craft stick. I just poked the pointed end through the foam and it went through fairly easily. Then stick the craft stick into the cork in the center of the boat.
That's it! You can add any small toy figure to the boat (we hooked the Lego guys' feet under the rubber bands) or just play with the boat on its own. These are fun in the pool, a water table or even the bath tub.
It kept my kids busy for an entire afternoon after I first made them. They continue to make regular appearances outside and even in the bath tub at night. Just don't leave the boats in water over night or they will fall apart. R.I.P. red-sailed cork boat.
16 Omaha-area ice cream places you need to try
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!