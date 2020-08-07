These easy, adorable wine cork boats will keep kids busy for hours

• Permanent marker

Directions:

Start by laying three wine corks next to each other. Wrap one side with a rubber band and then the other side so the entire thing is secure. I wrapped my medium-sized rubber band three times so it was good and tight.

Next, cut sails out of your craft foam. I just free-handed mine. I basically drew a giant leaf shape and cut it out. Just eyeball it next to the pointed craft stick to get an idea for how big to make the sail. You can also make flags to put at the top of the craft stick, too.

If you want, you can draw a pirate symbol or any other design on the sail. Per my kids' request, we had a pirate symbol on one and the Triforce symbol from The Legend of Zelda on the other. But you could add a sticker or even use a temporary tattoo on the sails if you're not a fan of drawing.

Next, add the sails to the craft stick. I just poked the pointed end through the foam and it went through fairly easily. Then stick the craft stick into the cork in the center of the boat.

That's it! You can add any small toy figure to the boat (we hooked the Lego guys' feet under the rubber bands) or just play with the boat on its own. These are fun in the pool, a water table or even the bath tub.