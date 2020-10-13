These easy, fluffy American pancakes will be a hit with the entire family

Nora and Sam Retzlaff are pancake aficionados.
They like them plain, with butter and with fresh blueberries — but no syrup. A favorite game when eating pancakes is deciding what U.S. state they look like after each bite.
The kids have sampled a number of recipes but their go-to is the one on the Bisquick box.
“With extra vanilla,” says Nora. That makes all the difference.
When quarantine forced kids the into Improvised Emergency Home School, as their mom called it, many cooking lessons found their way into mom’s social media feed. Their first effort was pancakes.
We asked Nora and Sam to try a recipe for Easy Fluffy American Pancakes. They were game with one caveat: Nora could alter the recipe to include — vanilla.
Once the pancakes had been devoured, the Retzlaff children gave the recipe a thumbs up. “It’s what I’ll make if I’m out of Bisquick,” Nora says.
EASY FLUFFY AMERICAN PANCAKES
1¼ cup all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons sugar
2½ teaspoons vanilla
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 pinch salt
1 cup milk
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 large egg
Assorted toppings such as maple syrup, fresh berries, etc.
1. In a small bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Set aside.
2. In a medium bowl, whisk together milk, vegetable oil, vanilla and egg.
3. Pour the dry ingredients into the milk mixture, and stir (be careful not to overmix).
4. Heat a large skillet or griddle over medium heat, and coat generously with vegetable oil.
5. For each pancake, spoon 2 or 3 tablespoons of batter onto the skillet. Cook until the pancake batter bubbles, about 1 minute. Flip pancake carefully with a spatula, and cook until underside is golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes.
6. Transfer pancake to a heatproof platter and cover with foil to keep warm until entire batch is made. Serve warm, with desired topping such as maple syrup, fresh berries or banana slices.
kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
Receive advertised offers, event promotions and discounts for you and your family. Created with parents in mind!