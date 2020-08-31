These fun, easy bookmarks are perfect for that home library

Recycle an envelope by measuring and marking three inches from each side of the bottom corner. Use a ruler to draw a line between the marks. Cut along this line. Use the washi tape to decorate one side of envelope. Repeat the pattern on the opposite side. Press the washi tape together to seal the edges. Trim the excess tape to form your triangle. If your tape doesn’t go all the way to the bottom of the cut side of the envelope, trim with scissors or paper cutter to create a tidy edge.