These fun, easy bookmarks are perfect for that home library

Reading is so important — whether we're reading for ourselves or to our children. If you're a family who loves reading, get out the crafts and make these fun, easy bookmarks to keep at home. They're sure to come in handy!
Flat bookmark
What you'll need:
• Colored craft paper
• Washi tape
• Ribbon
• Scissors or paper cutter
• Hole punch
What you'll do:
Use scissors or paper cutter to cut craft paper into 2-inch-by-6-inch rectangles. Decorate the paper however you wish with washi tape. Once decorated, punch a hole at top center of your bookmark. Cut an 8-inch length of ribbon and fold it in half. Thread the ribbon through the punched hole and pull the ends through the loop to form a tassel for your bookmark.
Envelope bookmark
What you'll need:
• Envelope
• Ruler
• Pencil
• Washi tape
• Scissors
What you'll do:
Recycle an envelope by measuring and marking three inches from each side of the bottom corner. Use a ruler to draw a line between the marks. Cut along this line. Use the washi tape to decorate one side of envelope. Repeat the pattern on the opposite side. Press the washi tape together to seal the edges. Trim the excess tape to form your triangle. If your tape doesn’t go all the way to the bottom of the cut side of the envelope, trim with scissors or paper cutter to create a tidy edge.
