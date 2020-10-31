These international recipes are fun, educational way for kids to enjoy chocolate

Children can’t seem to get enough chocolate. They love it in cookies, adore it in cakes and gobble it up in ice cream.
Chocolate chip cookies are, after all, as American as apple pie.
But other cultures have their own favorite takes on delectable, delicious chocolate. These international recipes are a new way for kids to enjoy it – and while they’re at it, even learn a little about other countries.
Madeleines au Chocolat
Makes about 2 dozen
“In an old house in Paris that was covered with vines
Lived twelve little girls in two straight lines
In two straight lines they broke their bread
And brushed their teeth and went to bed.
They left the house at half past nine
In two straight lines in rain or shine-
The smallest one was Madeline.”
Any lover of children’s literature will recognize the opening lines of Ludwig Bemelmans’ beloved classic. While his Madeline doesn’t share the same spelling as these dainty, cakey treats, both evoke all things French. Get ready to say “ooh la la.”
1. Sift together ¾ cup flour, ½ cup unsweetened cocoa and pinch of salt.
2. In a large bowl, whisk together 4 large eggs, 1 cup sugar and 1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract. Fold in flour-cocoa mixture and 12 tablespoons melted butter (1 ½ sticks). Chill dough in refrigerator at least an hour. Can be prepared 3 days in advance.
3. Thickly butter madeleine pans and place them in the refrigerator until butter hardens.
4. Spoon batter into molds, filling each about ¾. Refrigerate the filled pans and any remaining batter for at least one hour.
5. Preheat oven to 425°F and bake madeleines just until they are firm and puffed, about 7 minutes. Turn immediately from the molds onto a cooling rack. Wipe molds, let cool and repeat steps 3-4 until all the batter is used.
6. Once cool, dust madeleines with powdered sugar.
(Adapted from epicurious.com)
***
Brigadeiros
Makes about 20
If you’re a child in Brazil, it’s impossible not to have a birthday party without Brigadeiros. A cross between fudge and cake balls, they require just three ingredients and are ridiculously easy to make. You can even enlist your youngster in the stirring and rolling. While Brazilians might cheer “Feliz Aniversário” – “Happy Birthday” – when they serve these, your kids will just say “yum!”
1. Combine 3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa, 1 tablespoon butter and 1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring constantly, until thickened and mixture pulls away from the pan, about 10 minutes. It should have the consistency of fudge.
2. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature. Refrigerate until mixture becomes firm and easy to handle.
3. Using hands, form into small balls, then roll in sprinkles or other toppings, such as ground nuts (being mindful of nut allergies if sharing with friends) or coconut. Refrigerate until firm.
(Adapted from allrecipes.com)
