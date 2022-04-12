These lime squares are a delightful citrus treat

By the luck of the Irish, I discovered this finger-licking, lip-puckering recipe. It has the perfect balance of buttery, flaky shortbread and creamy lime filling.

As much as I love chocolate desserts, the citrus flavor in this treat is my new favorite.

Creamy Lime Squares

Makes about 12 squares.

Ingredients:

For crust:

• 1 cup flour

• ¼ cup powdered sugar

• ¼ teaspoon sea salt

• 1 stick unsalted butter, cold

For creamy lime filling:

• 2/3 cup fresh lime juice (from about 6 limes)

• 1¼ cup sugar

• ¼ cup flour

• 4 eggs

• 2 teaspoons lime zest

• Green food coloring (enough to produce desired green color)

• Powdered sugar

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 350 F.

2. For crust, combine the powdered sugar, flour and sea salt in a large bowl. Cut in the cold butter and work with your fingers until the mixture resembles cornmeal. Press into a greased 9-inch pan and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until golden.

3. To make the filling, whisk together the granulated sugar and flour in a bowl. Add the eggs, one at a time, whisking well after each addition. Add the zest, lime juice and enough green food coloring to produce desired green color. (Be very careful not to add so much coloring you make your filling neon green.) Mix until everything is smooth and combined.

4. Pour filling over hot crust and return to oven to bake for 20 minutes, or until filling no longer jiggles. Let cool completely in the pan before slicing and dusting with powdered sugar.

