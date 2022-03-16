These lucky St. Patrick’s Day recipes are kid-friendly and include hidden fruits and veggies

As a mom, I’m constantly faced with the age-old issue of trying to get my children to eat fruits and vegetables. Sometimes I brave the battle, but most of the time, I sneak them into seemingly “kid-friendly” foods.

With St. Patrick’s Day approaching, I pulled out my bag of mom tricks and even managed to incorporate fruits and veggies into some creative recipes, while bringing the spirit of the holiday to my children. As a bonus, the recipes are so easy that even my toddler could help.

The Pistachio Lucky Charm Cupcakes are pure fun from start to finish, culminating with the Lucky Charms as decorations; and the Skinny Shamrock-A-Cado Shake is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser!

A great way to add festive flair to these recipes is to use holiday-centric items, such as light-up serving glasses and green cupcake liners. So, don’t hold back. Embrace the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day. Your kids will be enchanted and giddy with shamrock delight!

Pistachio Lucky Charm Cupcakes

Ingredients

For the cupcakes:

• 1 Box Betty Crocker Rainbow Chip Cake Mix (any white or yellow cake mix will do)

• 3/4 cup egg substitute

• 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce

• 1 package sugar free pistachio pudding

• 1 cup water

• Green food coloring

• 24 cupcake liners

For the frosting

• 1 7-ounce jar of marshmallow crème

• 1 cup butter, softened

• ½ teaspoon vanilla

• 2 cups confectioners sugar

• 2 tablespoons milk

• Green food coloring

For the decorations, use Lucky Charms and green sanding sugar

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Place cupcake liners into 24 regular-size muffin cups.

2. Mix egg substitute, unsweetened applesauce and water into cake mix as directed. Once fully incorporated, add in pudding mix and green food coloring until mixture reaches desired color. Bake as directed.

3. While cupcakes cool, make the frosting. In a large mixing bowl, beat the marshmallow crème, softened butter, vanilla and milk. Once adequately mixed, beat in confectioners sugar and add green food coloring until frosting reaches desired color. Frosting should become fluffy in approximately 2 to 5 minutes.

4. Spread frosting on cooled cupcakes and decorate with Lucky Charms marshmallows and green sanding sugar.

Skinny Shamrock-A-Cado Shake

Ingredients

• 2 cups fat free vanilla frozen yogurt

• 1-1/2 cups vanilla almond milk

• 1 avocado

• 1 tablespoon sugar

• 1/4 teaspoon peppermint extract (or mint extract)

• 10 Andes Mints

• 1 cup ice cubes

• Green food coloring

• ½ teaspoon of xanthan gum (for thickening)

• Whipped cream

Directions:

1. Pour all ingredients and 2 to 5 drops of food coloring in blender. Blend until ingredients are mixed and shake becomes thick.

2. Pour into festive glasses and top with generous amounts of whipped cream and green sanding sugar sprinkles.

***

Jamie Wiechman is a mother of two young, rambunctious boys and a stepmother to a tween girl living in Omaha with her husband, Seth. She works in marketing, and in her spare time, she enjoys exploring new fitness adventures for moms and finding ways to make parenting more attainable and manageable for everyone.