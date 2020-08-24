These pencil-themed wafer cookies are the perfect back-to-school treat

Surprise your kids with — or enlist their help making — these fun back-to-school pencil-themed wafer cookies.
HERE'S WHAT YOU'LL NEED:
• Wax paper
• White chocolate candy melts (will divide)
• Pink food coloring
• Vanilla sugar wafer cookies
• Mini chocolate chips
HERE'S WHAT YOU'LL DO:
1. Cover table with wax paper. Use a knife to cut the sugar wafer cookies into a pencil shape by angling the corners at one end.
2. In a small bowl, melt half the white chocolate candy melts. Add a drop of pink food coloring and mix together.
3. Put pink-colored white chocolate into a small piping bag and pipe a half-inch rectangle on top of the wafer cookie, starting at the flat end (opposite the point cut in step 1). This creates the "eraser."
4. In a small bowl, melt the remainder of the white chocolate candy melts. Place into small piping bag and pipe a ½-inch triangle on top of the wafer cookie, starting at the pointed end.
5. Add one mini chocolate chip to the tip of the triangle to complete your "pencil."
6. Let the chocolate harden (about one to two hours) and enjoy!
(Source: shakentogetherlife.com)
