These personalized stocking name tags are super easy to make — no sewing or embroidery involved

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care — but whose is whose?

If you’re looking for a way to label your family’s Christmas stockings without having to sew or embroider, we’ve got an idea for you. These adorable name tags, made with wooden letter tiles (think: Scrabble), are the perfect way to add a special personalized touch to stockings as they hang, waiting for Santa Claus.

Personalized stocking name tags

Supplies:

• Wooden letter tiles (these can be ordered from Etsy or Amazon)

• Wood glue

• Red or white string

• Hot glue

Directions:

1. To start, use the letters to create the names of all your family members. You can make the tags horizontal or vertical.

2. Once they’re assembled, use the wood glue to seal them all together. Let fully dry (about 30 minutes to an hour).