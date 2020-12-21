 Skip to main content
These personalized stocking name tags are super easy to make — no sewing or embroidery involved
The stockings were hung by the chimney with care — but whose is whose?

If you’re looking for a way to label your family’s Christmas stockings without having to sew or embroider, we’ve got an idea for you. These adorable name tags, made with wooden letter tiles (think: Scrabble), are the perfect way to add a special personalized touch to stockings as they hang, waiting for Santa Claus.

Personalized stocking name tags

Supplies: 

• Wooden letter tiles (these can be ordered from Etsy or Amazon)

• Wood glue

• Red or white string

• Hot glue

Directions:

1. To start, use the letters to create the names of all your family members. You can make the tags horizontal or vertical.

2. Once they’re assembled, use the wood glue to seal them all together. Let fully dry (about 30 minutes to an hour).

3. Cut a length of string (this is entirely up to you). Thread the string through the stocking loop and tie in a knot. Add a dab of hot glue to the back of your name tag and lay the knotted end of the string on the glue. Finish with another dab of hot glue over the knot. Let dry.

4. Hang by the chimney with care.

Happy holidays!

***

This article originally appeared in the December 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.

