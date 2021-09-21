These puff pastry-wrapped pears are the perfect easy, fancy dessert to enjoy at home

3. In a large saucepan, combine the water, sugar, honey, lemon quarters, cinnamon, cloves and vanilla. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; place pears on their sides in saucepan and poach, uncovered, until almost tender, basting occasionally with poaching liquid, about 20 minutes.

4. Remove pears with a slotted spoon; cool slightly. Strain and reserve 2 cups poaching liquid; set aside.

5. Unfold puff pastry on a lightly floured surface. Cut into ½-inch-wide strips. Using a pastry brush, top lightly with beaten egg.

6. Starting with one strip, roll flat to form a circle of puff pastry — egg wash side up. Set the pear on top of the circle and starting at the bottom, wrap a pastry strip around the pear — egg wash side toward the pear — adding additional strips until pear is completely wrapped in pastry. Repeat with remaining pears and puff pastry.

7. Transfer to a parchment-lined 15-by-10-by-1-inch rimmed baking pan. Bake on a lower oven rack at 400 F until golden brown, 25-30 minutes.

8. While pears are baking, bring reserved poaching liquid to a boil; cook until liquid is thick and syrupy, about 10 to 15 minutes. Place pears on dessert plates and drizzle with syrup. Serve warm.

Adapted from tasteofhome.com

