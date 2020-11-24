These pumpkin cheesecake truffles are the perfect bite-sized alternative to pumpkin pie

Pumpkin truffles are the perfect bite-sized alternative to pumpkin pie at the holidays. This recipe packs pumpkin flavor.

Chocolate-Covered Pumpkin Cheesecake Truffles

• 15-ounce can Libby’s pumpkin purée

• 1 box white cake mix

• 8 ounces cream cheese, softened

• 1-2 bags semi-sweet chocolate chips

• 1 tablespoon shortening, optional

• 2 graham crackers, crushed

1. Heat oven to 350 F. In a large bowl, combine pumpkin purée and white cake mix (do not add any other ingredients) until completely combined. Spread mixture into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, and place in oven. Bake for 25-28 minutes or until done.

2. Let cake cool to the touch. Carefully crumble the baked cake into the bowl of a stand mixer. Add cream cheese. Beat on medium until the cream cheese is completely incorporated into the cake and it’s a pliable dough consistency (about 1-2 minutes).

3. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Scoop dough in about 1 tablespoon rounds; roll into balls with hands. Repeat until all dough is used. Place into freezer for 30 minutes.