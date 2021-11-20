These pumpkin cheesecake truffles are the perfect bite-sized alternative to pumpkin pie

4. Using a double boiler, melt chocolate chips. Once melted, add 1 tablespoon shortening to thin the chocolate for easier coating. (Alternately, the chocolate can be melted in the microwave. In a medium microwave-safe bowl, microwave for 30 seconds, then mix with a fork or spoon. Place bowl back into microwave for 15 seconds, remove and mix again. Continue in 15 seconds increments until melted, mixing between increments. Use caution not to overcook the chocolate or it will burn and turn grainy.)

5. Dip each pumpkin truffle into the chocolate until covered. Using a fork, allow the extra chocolate to drip off. Set dipped truffle on parchment and sprinkle graham cracker crumbs over the top. Repeat for all truffles.

6. Place in freezer for 2 hours to allow the chocolate to firm. Serve cold.

7. Keep refrigerated to prevent the chocolate from melting.

Notes: We recommend adding shortening. We tried dipping truffles without it and the chocolate was too thick. If you like chocolate, this is OK, but it overwhelmed the pumpkin flavor. Thinning the chocolate makes for a more even coating and a better chocolate-to-pumpkin ratio. Also, be sure to top with graham cracker crumbs quickly. Once the chocolate starts to harden, the crumbs won’t stick anymore!