These sweet and salty Halloween treats are sure to be a hit with the entire family
These sweet and salty Halloween treats are sure to be a hit with the entire family

Are you ready for Halloween? Check out this spooky good sweet and salty treat that'll be sure to make everyone happy on the big day.

Googly Eye Truffles (makes 25)

Ingredients:

• Hershey's chocolate candy kisses

• Square pretzel snaps

• Candy eyeballs

• Treat bags

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 200 degrees.

2. Recruit the kids to unwrap 25 Hershey’s chocolate candy kisses.

3. Place 25 square pretzel snaps on a cookie sheet. Top each pretzel with a candy kiss.

5. Bake until kisses get soft and shiny, about 3 minutes.

6. Remove from oven. Gently press a pair of candy eyeballs into each candy kiss.

7. Refrigerate until firm. Pack in googly eye treat bags as Halloween party favors.

“I’m Watching You” Treat Bags

What you'll need:

• Paper treat bags

• Googly eyes

• Glue

Directions:

1. Lay small paper treat bags flat and glue two googly eyes to each.

2. Let glue dry and fill sacks with treats.

