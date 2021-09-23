These two-pocket book covers are perfect for organizing schoolwork — and they're fun to make

Textbooks will be begging to be cracked after an hour or two of making personalized covers at the start of the school year.

This two-pocket design is perfect for holding assignments and notes home from teachers. Once the kids dress up their covers with doodles, stickers and stamps, there’s no chance of picking up someone else’s book by mistake.

What you need:

• Textbook to cover

• 3 colors of wrapping paper

• Washi tape

• Scissors

• Ruler or yardstick

What you do:

1. Unroll a length of wrapping paper and lay your closed textbook on top. Position the book 2 inches above the end of the paper and using a yardstick score a horizontal line. Then measure 2 inches above the book, draw a horizontal line and cut the paper. Crease the paper along the top of the book and then use the yardstick again to score a horizontal line. Set this piece of paper aside.