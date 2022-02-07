 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
These white chocolate-dipped wafers are extra fun with colorful sprinkles
These white chocolate-dipped wafers are extra fun with colorful sprinkles

Sprinkles are sugar-coated happiness. They’re sweet toppers for almost any dessert and come in a rainbow of colors, shapes and sizes — especially around Valentine’s Day.

So don’t hold back in dressing up these white chocolate-dipped wafers. They’re so easy, the kids can get into the act of decorating and delivering a batch for their favorite Valentines!

STRAWBERRY VALENTINE SUGAR WAFERS

Ingredients:

  • White almond bark or candy melts
  • Strawberry sugar wafers
  • Assorted sprinkles

Directions:

1. Melt about half of the almond bark according to package instructions. Lay out a sheet of parchment paper.

2. Dip each wafer halfway into the white chocolate coating. Place the dipped wafers on the parchment paper and immediately decorate with sprinkles. Allow chocolate to harden.

3. Place cookies in an air-tight container to keep them from going stale.

(Source: www.southernmadesimple.com)

This article originally appeared in the February 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.

kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374

Omaha World-Herald: Momaha

