Things to do in May

Check out a Renaissance Festival

The Renaissance Festival of Nebraska will take place May 7, 8, 14 and 15 at the Bellevue Berry Farm, 11001 S. 48th St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The fun will include a daily 2 p.m. parade, a magical butterfly release, historical re-enactments, a May pole dance, an archery range, walk through a pirate’s cave, a castle catapult game, visits with fairies and mermaids and more. Tickets are $14 per adult, $8 per child or $10 for a group. renfestnebraska.com

Visit a farmers market

Peruse an incredible selection of locally produced products including vegetables, fruits, herbs, bedding plants, flowers, meats, baked goods, jams and jellies, condiments, organic foods, ethnic foods, crafts and much more. Omaha Farmers Market has two locations that are open weekly through mid-October. The Old Market location is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Aksarben Village is open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Check out Celebrate CB

The annual event will take place Monday through May 15 in Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl St. in Council Bluffs. The event is a way to get together and celebrate community pride. Activities will include a scavenger hunt, a carnival, a parade, a farmer’s market, kids’ activities and more. the712initiative.org

Trekking at Fontenelle Forest

Discover the forest coming alive on this guided spring hike at Camp Wa-Kon-Da. Search for early blooming wildflowers and fantastic fungi, while discussing the rich history of the area. Join Naturalist Educators on a guided hike May 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. Hikes are free for members; $15 for non-members. Register at fontenelleforest.org.

Go on an outdoor hike

On May 17, head to Hitchcock Nature Center for the first hike of their 2022 Hitch Hike series. The all-ages guided hike will take place through a section of the Loess Hills that is not open to the public and is only accessible with a Pottawattamie County Conservation staff member. You’ll learn about plants, animals and history of the prairie while enjoying spring wildflowers. Pre-registration is not required for this event, however participants must purchase a $5 per vehicle daily pass (exact change or cash) at the front gate paybox. The event will be weather permitting. Meet at the Loess Hills Lodge. Hitchcock Nature Center is located at 27792 Ski Hill Loop in Honey Creek, Iowa. pottconservation.com/calendar

Learn about STEM

On May 20, Werner Park will host a STEM Night from noon to 9:30 p.m. Kids can participate in fun STEM-themed activities around the concourse provided by the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, NASA Nebraska and Prairie STEM. A game ticket is required to enter. Friday nights at Werner Park also include post-game fireworks. Werner Park is located at 12356 Ballpark Way in Papillion. www.facebook.com/events/811536626469643

Kick off summer with the Salute to Summer Festival

The free event will take place May 28 from noon to 9:30 p.m. There will be a parade, entertainment, a car show, fireworks and more. cityoflavista.org

Check out some dinosaurs

On May 28, the Durham Museum will open its newest exhibit, Dinosaur Revolution. Come uncover facts about fossils and dinosaurs as you live large in reptilian role-play activities, undertake three Mesozoic Missions spanning 150 million years, mimic dino behavior and much more. The exhibit runs through Sept. 4. The Durham Museum is located at 801 S. 10th St. durhammuseum.org

Balloon Glow at Memorial Park

Bring the family to see eight hot air balloons, including the world’s largest American flag, will be on display in Memorial Park beginning at 7 p.m. on May 27. The U.S. Army’s Old Guard Fife & Drum Corps from Fort Myer, Virginia, will perform, as well as Fort Riley’s Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard. Memorial Park is located at 6005 Underwood Ave.

Patriotic parade and concert

Bring the family for a meaningful tribute to American pride. The May 28 parade will begin at 10 a.m. in Omaha’s Old Market Entertainment District on Jackson and Howard Streets. There will be free food and a free outdoor concert after the parade at 12th and Jackson Streets.

Family Time at Kaneko

Bring your kiddos to Kaneko on Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon for exclusive family time to enjoy exhibits. This time is set aside for parents and caregivers of small children (under 12) to move freely within the galleries and enjoy the current FORM exhibits and K-UNO Creative Library that has a dedicated space for kids. Kaneko, is free to the public and is located at 1111 Jones St. thekaneko.org

Live music at Stinson Park

Join your friends every Saturday night from 7 to 10 p.m. in Stinson Park at Aksarben Village for the Saturdays at Stinson concert series. Local bands will entertain the crowd, and the best part is it’s free. There will be food and drink vendors, face painting and balloon artists. For the concerts, you may bring chairs, blankets and coolers. Stinson Park is located at 2285 S. 67th St.