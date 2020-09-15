This apple banner is the perfect way to get your house ready for fall

4. Cut the apple in half lengthwise to create two separate “stamps.” Dip one freshly cut section into the red paint, making sure to completely coat the apple’s flat surface. Lift from paper plate and use a paint brush, if necessary, to apply paint to any exposed areas. Now you’re ready to stamp your first burlap square. Repeat the process until you have stamped about half of your burlap squares. Repeat with green paint.

5. Once the paint has completely dried on the burlap squares, add detail to the apples with the black marker. We drew on a stem and seeds.

6. Carefully add jump rings to the top corners of each burlap square, then thread the squares onto the twine. You may find that this is the most time-consuming step of the craft.

Note: To stop burlap from fraying, dot glue along the problem edges and around the jump ring holes. This will help keep everything in place.

This article originally ran in the September 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.

