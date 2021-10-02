This apple banner is the perfect way to welcome fall at your house

Celebrate the season of changing leaves, cooler weather, fresh-picked apples, bonfires and homemade soups and stews with this DIY banner.
Apple Banner
What you'll need:
• Twine
• Burlap
• Construction paper
• Fresh apple
• Red and green paint
• Paper plates
• Metal jump rings
• Black marker
• Small paint brush
• Scissors
What you'll do:
1. Cut a length of twine to stretch across your mantel — or another area you’ve chosen to display your banner.
2. Cut a 6-inch square shape from cardstock to use as a template. Calculate the number of squares you’ll need to evenly stretch across the length of your twine. Trace that many shapes, plus a few extras, onto the burlap and cut out each one. Our example has a total of 10 squares.
3. Take two paper plates, and pour a generous amount of red paint on one and green paint on the other.
4. Cut the apple in half lengthwise to create two separate “stamps.” Dip one freshly cut section into the red paint, making sure to completely coat the apple’s flat surface. Lift from paper plate and use a paint brush, if necessary, to apply paint to any exposed areas. Now you’re ready to stamp your first burlap square. Repeat the process until you have stamped about half of your burlap squares. Repeat with green paint.
5. Once the paint has completely dried on the burlap squares, add detail to the apples with the black marker. We drew on a stem and seeds.
6. Carefully add jump rings to the top corners of each burlap square, then thread the squares onto the twine. You may find that this is the most time-consuming step of the craft.
Note: To stop burlap from fraying, dot glue along the problem edges and around the jump ring holes. This will help keep everything in place.
(Inspiration from multiplesandmore.com.)