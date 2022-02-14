This 'clueless' mom is always being corrected by 12-year-old son when it comes to new slang

The other day, while going over the details of an upcoming after-school playdate, my 12-year-old son, Declan, stopped me mid-spiel to inform me of a vocabulary misstep.

“Mom, I’m in sixth grade. It’s not called a playdate anymore. It’s called a 'hang out’. Playdates are for little kids.”

Add this to what is becoming the growing list of words, phrases and concepts that have changed in my kids’ world. And like a clueless grown-up, I only find out about the updates when I invariably say something outmoded.

This was inevitable — losing my in-house “cool” credentials — but I thought I had more time. More time to be ahead of the “cool” curve when it comes to my son and my 10-year-old daughter, Mara.

It wasn’t that long ago that I was introducing them to the music of David Bowie, edgy graphic novels and their first stand-up comedians. In the case of the comedy specials, that was literally last summer. But in the finicky world of pre-teens, sixth months is like forever ago. The mere fact that I am a parent means I’m standing on the ever-shifting sands of what is and isn't “in.”