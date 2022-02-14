This 'clueless' mom is always being corrected by 12-year-old son when it comes to new slang

The other day, while going over the details of an upcoming after-school playdate, my 12-year-old son, Declan, stopped me mid-spiel to inform me of a vocabulary misstep.
“Mom, I’m in sixth grade. It’s not called a playdate anymore. It’s called a 'hang out’. Playdates are for little kids.”
Add this to what is becoming the growing list of words, phrases and concepts that have changed in my kids’ world. And like a clueless grown-up, I only find out about the updates when I invariably say something outmoded.
This was inevitable — losing my in-house “cool” credentials — but I thought I had more time. More time to be ahead of the “cool” curve when it comes to my son and my 10-year-old daughter, Mara.
It wasn’t that long ago that I was introducing them to the music of David Bowie, edgy graphic novels and their first stand-up comedians. In the case of the comedy specials, that was literally last summer. But in the finicky world of pre-teens, sixth months is like forever ago. The mere fact that I am a parent means I’m standing on the ever-shifting sands of what is and isn't “in.”
We aren’t quite in eye-roll territory yet, but that point on the horizon (which was once so distant) is pulling closer and closer into view. Right now, the family caravan has moved into the valley of "room entry silence." It's a phrase I use to describe the phenomenon of hearing my children laughing and talking in another room, but when I walk in, it stops. When asked, it turns out it must have been some kind of auditory illusion because, according to them, they were talking about “nothing.” However, Mara and Declan’s exchange of knowing looks, stifled smirks and swallowed giggles leads me to believe otherwise.
Yet the two siblings aren’t always in harmonious sync. Declan thinks the new words he has peppered into his lexicon are very cool and anyone who doesn’t enjoy the new verbiage is “sus” — as in suspicious (a term made popular by the video game "Among Us").
On the other side of the argument is Mara, who absolutely hates "slanguage." How much? So much that she won’t even call it slang since that’s slang for slanguage. Honestly, I had kind of forgotten that slanguage was even a word until she started admonishing Declan in the huffy, arm-crossed annoyed stance that lets the whole world know she’s a little sister.
This crack in their cool coalition is great news for me. As I’ve established, my “cool” currency is weathering some volatile exchange rate fluctuations, but the one area that has proved market stable is my role as arbiter-in-chief.
If Declan or Mara wants to firmly establish the moral high ground in a disagreement with the other, they seek me out to issue the final declaration on who is in the right. When it comes to Mara earnestly opposing Declan’s use of slang, I’m on his side of things. This isn’t a play to earn some “cool” credits; no, this is my firm belief that messing with the English language is a youth’s rite of passage.
It wasn’t that long ago that I made my own parents cringe with the liberal use of “awesome” and “word.” I may be slow to picking up the new jargon and may absolutely humiliate myself trying to use it, but bruh, what kind of parent would I be if I weren’t giving it my full effort to shamelessly embarrass them?
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes three times a month for Momaha.com.