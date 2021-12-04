This colorful take on a Christmas tree is fun for kids of every age

This colorful take on a Christmas tree is so much fun and so simple. It’s a great craft to make with kids because you can get them involved at every stage.
Supplies:
• 5 sticks of varying lengths (ours are 4 to 14 inches)
• Yarn, green plus other colors of your choice
• Scissors
• Pom pom maker (optional)
• Crochet hook (optional)
Directions:
1. Collect some sticks in a range of sizes. Lay them out from smallest to largest and trim some if necessary
2. Wrap green yarn around each of the sticks. This is optional, it would look great just with the bare sticks, too.
3. Crochet chain some cords from the green yarn to vertically hang sticks together. We made eight cords of about 12 stitches, fastening off and leaving a long tail to tie it to the sticks. If you don’t crochet, you could use garden string, twine or something similar.
4. Use these cords or string to tie the sticks together so they hang down in the shape of a Christmas tree. We used one cord from the smallest stick to the next smallest one. Then two cords to connect each of the larger sticks. Use one cord from the smallest stick to be the tree hanger.
5. Make the pom poms. Buy yarn in your favorite colors or use this as a stash-busting project. You can use a pom pom maker. We opted to just use our hands. See directions below. We used 15 pom poms of varying sizes. The size of your sticks and how full you want them with pom poms will determine how many you need to make.
6. Tie the pom poms to the tree. This is where you can get creative. You’ll need to balance the poms so that your tree doesn’t end up lopsided, but that is the only rule.
7. Once you’ve finished the game of Jenga and have the pom poms where you want them, tie the tail tight and snip off the ends.
How to make a pom pom with your hands:
1. Cut a 10-inch piece of yarn and put it between your ring and middle fingers.
2. Wrap your yarn around 2, 3 or 4 fingers 100-150 times, or until you think you have enough. Use string that is between fingers to fasten off the yarn that is wrapped around fingers. (The thicker the yarn, the more fingers you’ll need and the more fingers, the bigger the pom pom.) Gently remove the yarn from your fingers, and tie the string of yarn tightly (try not to break it!) around the center of the “roll” of yarn you’ve just created.
3. Snip the loops of yarn at either end, shake out. Your pom pom will need some shaping. Take a pair of scissors and trim the yarn until you have a ball, careful not to cut your long tie strings. You’ll need those so you can hang the pom poms on your tree.
(Adopted from doradoes.co.uk.)
