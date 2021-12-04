This colorful take on a Christmas tree is fun for kids of every age

5. Make the pom poms. Buy yarn in your favorite colors or use this as a stash-busting project. You can use a pom pom maker. We opted to just use our hands. See directions below. We used 15 pom poms of varying sizes. The size of your sticks and how full you want them with pom poms will determine how many you need to make.

6. Tie the pom poms to the tree. This is where you can get creative. You’ll need to balance the poms so that your tree doesn’t end up lopsided, but that is the only rule.

7. Once you’ve finished the game of Jenga and have the pom poms where you want them, tie the tail tight and snip off the ends.

How to make a pom pom with your hands:

1. Cut a 10-inch piece of yarn and put it between your ring and middle fingers.

2. Wrap your yarn around 2, 3 or 4 fingers 100-150 times, or until you think you have enough. Use string that is between fingers to fasten off the yarn that is wrapped around fingers. (The thicker the yarn, the more fingers you’ll need and the more fingers, the bigger the pom pom.) Gently remove the yarn from your fingers, and tie the string of yarn tightly (try not to break it!) around the center of the “roll” of yarn you’ve just created.