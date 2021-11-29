This DIY Advent tree will be a hit with the entire family

A n Advent calendar is a great way to channel children’s excitement as they eagerly await Christmas. It allows them to count down the days to the holiday. Some calendars are designed only as a method to count the days while others, like our craft, will give your child a little something special each day leading up to Christmas.

What you need

16-by-20-inch canvas

24 cups, toilet paper tubes or other cylindrical objects

Scissors

Paint

Tissue paper

Rubber bands

Hot glue gun

Marker

Candy, toys or other items to fill the calendar

What you do

1. We used paper cups, toilet paper tubes and a gift wrapping tube, giving us three different diameters of tubes to hold items. Trim all of the tubes to the same height.

2. Optional, paint tubes in the color of your choice. Let dry.