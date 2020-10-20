 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This DIY autumn wreath with felt leaves is the perfect decor for any door
0 comments

This DIY autumn wreath with felt leaves is the perfect decor for any door

{{featured_button_text}}
20200909_spe_mom_feltwreath

Fall Felt Leaf Wreath

 Ashlee Coffey/The World-Herald

Felt and yarn star in this DIY wreath — a decoration you'll use year after year.

Autumn wreath with felt leaves

• Wreath form, straw or foam

• Yarn (enough to wrap wreath)

• 10 felt squares, various fall colors

• Leaf template (find online or draw your own)

• String, in colors to match the felt

• Ball-point straight pins

• Needle

• Scissors

Directions:

1. Trace the leaf outline onto the felt pieces. Cut out leaves. You will need two leaves per color.

2. Once the leaves are cut out, double up the colors and, using the needle and string, stitch the two leaves together. Your stitches should look like vines on the leaves. This is the most time-consuming part of this project. Once the leaves are done, set aside.

3. Next, wrap your wreath with the string. Next, arrange the leaves on the wreath and pin in place.

4. Use a piece of yarn to create a loop on the back of the wreath for hanging. 

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Momaha

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 15 Cities with the Most Single Parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert