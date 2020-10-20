This DIY autumn wreath with felt leaves is the perfect decor for any door

Felt and yarn star in this DIY wreath — a decoration you'll use year after year.

Autumn wreath with felt leaves

• Wreath form, straw or foam

• Yarn (enough to wrap wreath)

• 10 felt squares, various fall colors

• Leaf template (find online or draw your own)

• String, in colors to match the felt

• Ball-point straight pins

• Needle

• Scissors

Directions:

1. Trace the leaf outline onto the felt pieces. Cut out leaves. You will need two leaves per color.

2. Once the leaves are cut out, double up the colors and, using the needle and string, stitch the two leaves together. Your stitches should look like vines on the leaves. This is the most time-consuming part of this project. Once the leaves are done, set aside.

3. Next, wrap your wreath with the string. Next, arrange the leaves on the wreath and pin in place.

4. Use a piece of yarn to create a loop on the back of the wreath for hanging.

