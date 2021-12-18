 Skip to main content
This DIY Santa napkin ring will turn your place setting into a jolly one
Jolly place setting

Wow your guests with this easy, festive do-it-yourself Santa napkin ring. 

DIY Santa napkin ring

Here's what you'll need:

• Toilet paper roll

• Red paper

• Black paper

• White faux fur

• Gold sparkle scrapbook paper

• Glue

Directions:

1. To make one ring, cut toilet paper roll in half and cover with red paper.

2. Cut a ½-inch x 8-inch strip of black paper and tape around the middle.

3. Cut 2 ½-inch x 8-inch strips of white faux fur. Glue around top and bottom of the ring.

4. Cut a small square from gold sparkle scrapbook paper. Glue to the middle of the ring to secure.

5. Put napkin through the ring to finish the look.

