This DIY Santa napkin ring will turn your place setting into a jolly one

Wow your guests with this easy, festive do-it-yourself Santa napkin ring.
DIY Santa napkin ring
Here's what you'll need:
• Toilet paper roll
• Red paper
• Black paper
• White faux fur
• Gold sparkle scrapbook paper
• Glue
Directions:
1. To make one ring, cut toilet paper roll in half and cover with red paper.
2. Cut a ½-inch x 8-inch strip of black paper and tape around the middle.
3. Cut 2 ½-inch x 8-inch strips of white faux fur. Glue around top and bottom of the ring.
4. Cut a small square from gold sparkle scrapbook paper. Glue to the middle of the ring to secure.
5. Put napkin through the ring to finish the look.
